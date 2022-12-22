5 things to know this Thursday, December 22

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! With the winter solstice behind us, our days are literally getting brighter. However, according to the Storm Tracker weather team, a powerful storm is moving into the area tonight. Wind, rain and a flash freeze – oh my!

Two teachers at an elementary school in Lansingburgh recreated “Eleven” in the spirit of the holiday season. And in Johnstown, a man has been accused of planning a bank robbery. The details and more are at the top of the five things you need to know today.

1. Lansingburgh teachers recreate ‘Eleven’ for holiday video

Since the 2020 holiday school break, two teachers at Rensselaer Park Elementary School have made it their mission to connect with students in a creative, seasonal way before the school holidays. For example, the first annual Rensselaer Park vacation video was created by RPES teachers Theresa Eckler and Peter Allen.

2. Johnstown man charged with bank robbery conspiracy

Two men have been charged with alleged conspiracy to commit robbery. Luke Kenna, 43, of Johnstown and Michael Brown, Jr. also known as “Doc Grimson” 40, of Exton, Pennsylvania, each face a maximum prison sentence of five years.

3. Saratoga County DA Responds to Officer Shooting

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen issued a statement Wednesday about the shooting involving officers on Nov. 20 in Saratoga Springs and the subsequent release of information by city officials.

4. The Albany airport warns of an approaching storm

For those traveling this weekend, Albany International Airport is warning of possible severe weather that will begin Thursday afternoon. Airport staff are reviewing possible disruptions to the daily flight schedule, particularly for flights traveling to the western part of the country, where the storm is expected to have the most negative impact on air traffic.

5. Traffic stop leads to seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl

Four people were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.