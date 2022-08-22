5 Things to Consider While Selecting Field Hockey Stick

Are you looking to purchase a new field hockey stick but unsure which model to choose?

Youth players primarily choose hickory or mulberry wood field hockey sticks because of their ultralight weight and mobility. Choosing the field hockey stick that will fit you the best might be challenging. The task might seem intimidating with so many alternatives available.

When choosing a stick, there are several factors to take into account. Your performance is impacted by the stick’s height, thickness, individual skill, and composition. Your game will be much improved by a carefully chosen field hockey stick, which will enhance your abilities.

Here is a checklist of some of the most crucial factors to consider when picking a hockey stick.

Length:



To execute fundamental and sophisticated abilities, it’s crucial to have the proper size stick. The length of your stick influences your position and height. For example, a defensive or midfield player could prefer a longer stick to drive the ball farther, whereas an attacking player might choose a shorter stick for greater handling and control.

Ideally, the stick should reach your hip bone’s top. See which length is advised based on your height in the table below.

Height Length



4′ – under 28″

4’1″ – 4’3″ 30″

4’4″ – 4’6″ 32″

4’7 “– 5′ 34”

5’1″ – 5’3″ 35″ – 35.5″

5’4″ – 5’9″ 36″ – 36.5″

5’10” – over 37″ – 37.5″

Weight:



Field hockey sticks typically weigh between 535 and 560 grams. Although the ideal stick weight largely varies on personal choice, both lighter and heavier sticks have their own merits.

A light stick makes it simpler to move your wrist quickly, facilitating swift backswings and stick skills. In addition, your strikes will have greater force if you use a heavier stick, which will also increase the stick’s overall durability.

Skill level:



Sticks come in four varied skill levels, each with a unique constitution. Therefore, which stick you purchase will depend partly on your skill level.



Beginner: The greatest for fundamentals! Beginner sticks are the ideal teaching instruments for new players who want to work on control and foundational skills. They are advised for players 10 years of age or less who have been practicing for no more than a year.



Intermediate: Intermediate sticks, while emphasizing control, offer a vital power source to boost your performance. It is recommended that players between the ages of 10 and 13 who have been playing for 1-2 years utilize them.



Advanced: Advanced sticks provide a consistent ratio of power and control, assisting players in advancing their abilities. Both worlds are at their finest! They are best suited for players 13 and older with at least two years of experience.



Elites: For extremely talented players who want power and precision, elite sticks are offered. The most potent sticks are Elites, which often have greater carbon contents. It is best suited for players with at least three years of experience who are at least 15 years old.

Composition:



Carbon, fiberglass, wood, and aramid are the most often used materials in the sticks. Each component in the stick produces different effects.

Carbon: A field hockey stick’s stiffness and power are increased by carbon. The carbon content of hockey sticks varies considerably. Hockey sticks by ritual hockey vary in carbon content from 55% to 95%. Simply put, the power output increases as the carbon proportion increases.

Fiberglass: To increase strength and durability, fiberglass is employed as a reinforcing material. Fiberglass can also contribute some power when used alone, but when combined with carbon, it acts as reinforcement.



Wood: The least rigid of all the materials, wood gives suppleness and forgiving to the stick, enabling clean catches with less technical expertise. Wooden sticks are a fantastic learning tool.

Bow design:



The stick’s form, curvature, or point at which it bends from the handle to the toe is known as the bow. Depending on your preferences, age, and ability level, there are three different bow designs to pick from:

Regular bow: The most pronounced curvature falls squarely in the stick’s center and is typically 20 to 22 mm. You may use its enhanced control and power in all field hockey positions.



Control bow: It frequently falls between 22 and 23mm. Power is increased when lifting and dragging the ball since the bend’s peak is closer to the toe. These bows are intended for skilled members.



Late bow: It is around 24–25mm in length and almost completely curls toward the head. Players can control, lift, drag flick, and do aerials with the greatest assistance.

Final words:



It’s crucial to do your homework before purchasing a stick to ensure that it’s appropriate for your degree of expertise. Also, ensure the stick is the proper size for you and will help you perform at your desired level.