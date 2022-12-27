5 Surprises Inside California’s Population Losses

California lost residents for the third year in a row, but within another sad report of a reduction in residents there were five unexpected twists.

Could declining losses and emigration, a low death rate, plus an increase in births and immigrants eventually halt the state’s population decline?

Let’s start by noting that new data from the US Census Bureau for the 12 months ending July 1 showed that the Golden State remained the most populous state in the country with 39 million residents, or 12% of all Americans. But California’s population suffered the second-biggest drop in the nation, down 113,649 in one year, while the US grew by 1.26 million overall.

Keep in mind that number 2 Texas is now in the 30 million club as well. Next in the ranking of people meters is Florida with 22.2 million, New York with 19.7 and Pennsylvania with 13 million. And just to remind you, there are some very small states: Wyoming with 581,381, Vermont with 647,064, Washington, DC with 671,803, Alaska with 733,583, and North Dakota with 779,261.

When it came to adding people, Texas was also number one, adding 470,708 new residents, followed by Florida with 416,754, North Carolina with 133,088, Georgia with 124,847, and Arizona with 94,320. (And in percentage, the leaders were Florida at 1.9%, then Idaho at 1.8%, South Carolina at 1.7%, Texas at 1.6%, and South Dakota at 1.5%).

California and 18 other states had population declines for the year. New York topped the list, losing 180,341 residents, and then, after California, came Illinois, with 104,437 fewer, Pennsylvania, with 40,051 fewer, and Louisiana, with 36,857.

However, buried within the patterns of the people of California were some unexpected twists.

Surprise No. 1: A significant contraction on the decline

California’s drop in 2022 was an improvement of 245,013 over 2021’s loss of 358,662. No state had a greater change in the one-year change.

The year’s return to more normal post-pandemic life and the end of strict trade limitations likely cooled the Golden State’s population decline.

Number 2 on the improvement scale was Florida with 178,287, then Texas with 144,318, New York with 70,463 and Georgia with 66,646. Results in 24 states worsened: the biggest decline was Pennsylvania at 57,670, then Oregon at 27,670, Connecticut at 23,143, Idaho at 20,393 and Utah at 13,641.

moving

The big drag on California’s population was that 343,230 more residents left for other states than new neighbors arrived last year, the largest “net out-migration” among the states.

Has pressure from bosses to return to office work slowed down net output? The pace is still well above the 142,000 average of more putouts than ins for California in the 2015-19 pre-pandemic.

There were 25 states with more departures than arrivals: New York ranked second with 299,557, then Illinois with 141,656, New Jersey with 64,231, and Massachusetts with 57,292.

Florida had the highest net immigration with 318,855, followed by Texas with 230,961, North Carolina with 99,796, South Carolina with 84,030, and Tennessee with 81,646.

Surprise No. 2: The “exodus” from California slowed down

Net output fell by 115,721 in 12 months, the biggest improvement nationwide.

Florida had the No. 2 improvement with 74,922, then Georgia with 45,949, Texas with 38,140 and Tennessee with 31,196.

In 32 states, net migration was worse in 2022: Pennsylvania led with 67,704, then Connecticut with 32,566, Massachusetts with 30,575, New Jersey with 30,488 and Oregon with 27,616.

making babies

California ranked first in births with 424,652, a 12% share on par with its population size.

Next came Texas with 379,412, Florida with 220,578, New York with 212,145, and Pennsylvania with 132,099.

Surprise #3: Post-lockdown baby boom continues

California births in 2022 were 470% higher than in 2020 twisted by the pandemic: the No. 6 gain and growth of over 333% nationally.

This is not just a population increase, it is an economic boost for many industries, especially real estate.

Number 1 was Utah with 846% baby boomers, then Alaska with 716%, Texas with 581%, Idaho with 521% and North Dakota with 478%. Even the bottom end had notable jumps: New York at 193%, then West Virginia at 196%, Connecticut at 201%, New Jersey at 202%, and Rhode Island at 211%.

soft endings

California also ranked first in deaths with 318,497, followed by Texas with 261,253, Florida with 260,794, New York with 176,534 and Pennsylvania with 155,120.

Surprise No. 4: California had just 9% of the deaths in the US vs. its share of 12% of the population

California is a younger state, but its strict pandemic-fighting prevention policies may also have kept deaths down.

California had a “death rate” of 0.8% of its population, only Utah was less than 0.7%. In 2022, deaths took 1% of all Americans. Linking to California was DC and Colorado. Texas ranked fifth with 0.9%.

Higher death rates? West Virginia at 1.7%, then Mississippi at 1.4%, and Kentucky, Arkansas, and Alabama at 1.3%.

The moderate deaths helped California’s “natural growth”: Demographic math tracks those who were born versus those who died. The state was second with 106,155 more babies than funerals, representing 43% of the US total.

Texas was No. 1 with 118,159, then after California came New York with 35,611, Utah with 23,549, and New Jersey with 19,751.

But in 24 states, deaths exceeded births. These are typically places with older populations, but pandemic policies may have been part of the problem.

Florida had the largest gap at 40,216, followed by Pennsylvania at 23,021, Ohio at 19,543, Michigan at 12,482 and West Virginia at 12,158.

foreign influx

Another driver of California’s population was the 125,715 new foreign arrivals, the national leader just ahead of Florida with 125,629. Next came Texas with 118,614, New York with 77,923, and Massachusetts with 43,880.

Look, California has long been a magnet for immigrants, averaging 212,000 new residents a year from out of state in 2015-19.

Surprise #5: The huge migration jump of 2022 generated the largest foreign flow to California since 2016.

Last year, refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan, plus the challenges of the US southern border, fueled the wave of immigrants across the country. New California residents from other countries grew 185% in 12 months, the largest jump among states and surpassing the 169% national growth.

California was followed by Hawaii with 182%, Nevada with 181%, North Dakota with 179%, and Arizona with 177%. Even the smallest jumps were striking: Vermont and West Virginia were up 144%, Arkansas 146%, Maine 150% and Iowa 153%.

Immigration, legal or not, is a hot topic nationwide. However, as the shortage of American workers becomes more common in this aging nation, the American opportunity will certainly be a big draw.

Postscript

Growing up can be sexy, but it’s also an expensive endeavor.

Population loss is certainly an ego deflator with some negative real-world implications, including loss of national political influence.

Yet California faces notable overall challenges that demand much-needed supplies from housing to water, electricity, transportation, and the state government budget.

Flat population trends could give the state a much-needed breather to move forward in light of the complex headaches facing California, few of which have quick or easy solutions.

It is my hope that population decline will not dampen the urgency of meeting these daunting challenges. Rather, it’s worth noting a potential advantage for fewer Californians.

Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at jlansner@scng.com