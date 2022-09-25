5 Seconds of Summer rock the stage at the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas

5 Seconds of Summer did what they do best on Saturday.

The Australian rock band put down a stormy set as they took the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Singer Luke Hemmings was chic in a hipster ensemble including a retro brown suit with a yellow shirt underneath.

Guitarist Michael Clifford chose a black and white sweater with ripped skinny jeans.

Bandmate Calum Hood went for dressy fashion in a loose shirt and khaki pants.

Ashton Irwin stood out in a striking red bird-patterned shirt and tight black pants.

The band rocked through their greatest hits in front of a captivated audience who sang the words back.

Last month Luke celebrated his success as a solo artist.

The 25-year-old frontman of 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) has reached number one on the ARIA charts with his album When Facing The Things We Turn Away From.

‘Wow. Debuting at #1 on the ARIA charts on my first solo release means more than I could ever express,” Luke said in a statement.

“Thank you so much to the fans for supporting When Facing The Things We Turn Away From, downloading, streaming and buying,” he added.

“Thank you to my friends, family and all my team for making this possible and for being patient while I changed my mind a million times. Much love to all of you.’