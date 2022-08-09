5 Reasons Why You Might Look for a Cloud Storage Alternative

Sometimes your device storage space is smaller than the data you want to store, and you only have two practical options- either buy a hard drive or use remote storage (cloud storage). The use of cloud storage is on the rise as it is a safe, large, and convenient method of storing both private and public data.

Most companies keep data on cloud storage located on their premises or at a remote site monitored by cloud storage providers. Cloud storage that has large capacities requires a subscription. You might get a small storage size for free, but mostly this entices customers to pay for more storage.

What Is Cloud Storage?

Cloud storage is a way of keeping data safe in logical pools in offsite servers. This Web-based storage service serves personal and business communication among private and public institutions. With cloud storage, you can store and retrieve your data via other applications such as Dropbox and OneDrive.

When using cloud storage, you own the data you create and store, but the cloud storage providers handle the data and have total control over it. Still, the security of your data is guaranteed as no one can access it, and it is backed up on multiple servers to avoid loss.

How Does Cloud Storage Work?

Cloud storage operates on servers connected to the internet. User data is often written to multiple servers to provide redundancy and prevent data loss in case of an outage.

Cloud storage users connect through the internet and use a web portal, cloud storage application, or API to access their stored files. Therefore, sufficient bandwidth is crucial to ensure a smooth process when uploading and downloading lots of data.

Is Cloud Storage the Best?

Storing data in the cloud is probably the most efficient way of securing data. Cloud storage allows real-time access to data for updating, editing, and collaboration. Also, you can send large files to single or multiple destinations conveniently.

That’s not all, cloud storage enables you to drag and drop uploads and downloads through simple user interfaces. You can access your files anywhere, anytime, and using any device, making cloud storage a straightforward way of handling your data.

As mentioned earlier, cloud storage is a remote server, thus saving you space as you don’t need to keep physical files and hard drives. So, in addition to saving you on the cost of hiring managing personnel, cloud storage ensures efficient data sharing and saves on storage space.

Furthermore, you enjoy automated backups, security, large capacities, and data synchronization between connected devices with cloud storage. Generally, cloud storage is effective, efficient, and straightforward, making it a popular choice for most companies nowadays.

Should You Consider a Cloud Alternative?

With constantly growing cloud storage use, more limitations are becoming visible, prompting you to search for more convenient alternatives. Here are some disadvantages of cloud Storage

Size limits

One of the disadvantages of cloud storage is the size limits. It is true that the more you pay on the cloud, the more storage space you get. However, the maximum capacity for most premium cloud storage services is 5 Terabytes. So, once you reach the maximum size limit, you cannot store more data.

Might Be Expensive

Besides the size limit, cloud storage pricing might be costly, especially if you don’t have much data to transfer but must pay for the whole subscription. So, cloud storage seems to be expensive for small-scale data handlers.

Security Issue

Since the cloud hugely relies on the internet, it is susceptible to hacks, meaning data might be stolen. Though most cloud storage providers insist on guaranteed security, security breaches are not unusual.

Clearing Data Is Challenging

You might notice some challenges in deleting data from cloud storage due to multiple system backups. You may know how to clear your cloud storage, but the process takes longer than desired. Also, since you can retrieve the data 30 days after deletion, this can easily jeopardize the security of your data.

Trouble Uploading and Downloading Multiple Files

The lack of a simultaneous process of uploading and downloading data weighs down cloud storage. So, you might even spend long hours transferring your files to the remote servers if you have large amounts of data. These processes can be quite time-consuming and frustrating.

FileWhopper: Best Alternative to cloud Storage

Currently, FileWhopper offers the best option to transfer large files as you can access a fast, secure, and simple way to send and receive files of multiple formats. The one-time payment feature allows you to pay only when using the platform.

FileWhopper allows you to upload your files through an in-app feature. The file size is automatically displayed, and you get an instant quotation for the secure file transfer. Once you pay the required amount, you’ll get a personal link encrypted with a password for safe delivery. This enables you to share the link easily with a recipient.

Unlike cloud storage, deleting data on FileWhopper is straightforward, and even if you forget, the file is deleted automatically after a fortnight. So, no one accesses your file after deletion. Plus, nobody can access your files without the provided unique password, even if the link leaks.

Additionally, you can upload files simultaneously on FileWhopper without any lagging. This feature enables you to save time and upload or download many files quickly and securely.

Conclusion

Cloud storage offers large capacities to store your files, but with increasing demand and need for efficiency and security, it is prudent to consider some alternatives.