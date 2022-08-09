5 Reasons Why Flooded Carpet is a Health Hazard

Do you have a wet carpet due to a recent flood or water damage? If yes, you should not delay proper water damage carpet treatment and put your and your family’s life in danger. Yes, you heard that right – a wet carpet can affect your health on many levels. Don’t you believe us? Read this post till the end to know all the health risks a damp carpet can bring:

Health Risks Associated with Damp Carpet

1. Allergens

Like us, germs need water for survival. So, they choose a cosy, damp carpet to hide and live in. Wet carpets are home to many allergens and pollutants. Your mucous membranes and nasal veins may swell up due to these allergens and cause continued sneezing and coughing. It may also cause throat irritation, sinus congestion, skin rashes and breathing issues.

2. Mould Growth

A damp carpet is a perfect place for mould and mildew growth. The moisture creates a suitable atmosphere for these microorganisms to build their livelihood inside the delicate fibres. These spores then may lead to itchy eyes, nasal congestion and coughing. People with weak immune systems may also have fever symptoms and asthmatic reactions due to these germs.

As long as the source of mould remains untreated, the spores won’t go and keep affecting your health. That’s why we recommend you to take quick action and call a company that offers 24/7 water damage restoration services.

3. Musty Odour

The musty odour from mould or dust trapped in the wet carpet may remind you of the rain for some time. But, that smell worsens with time and can lead to severe headaches. However, when you hire professionals for water damage restoration services, they deodorise your carpet and other areas so your home will feel like a home again and not a forest with a muddy waterfall.

4. Electrical Accidents

Electrical accidents or fires are not directly connected to your health, but these incidents caused by water damage may affect you in many hazardous ways. It can lead to physical injury, property damage, and even life threats. So, it requires you to connect with the experts immediately and let them safeguard your place from these accidents, germs and whatnot.

5. Germs and Pests

A wet carpet becomes the most suitable environment for pests to live and reproduce. Floorings saturated with grey and black water has a high chance of developing severe pest infestations. It may also attract fleas, rodents and bugs to stay inside comfortably. Again, these pests will give you a hard time.

After reading about these health hazards, you may quickly let the flooded carpet dry outside your home. But, that’s not the solution; it may still pose a health risk. Mould thrives in moist, humid environments when the temperature is just perfect. When the area dries, the mould does not disperse. It may go airborne and dwell in your home’s air. Breathing in this toxic air can have long-term consequences, especially for newborns, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems.

General Guidelines to Save a Flooded Carpet

Remove carpet padding and throw them away if it was saturated with grey or black water. Cleaning and reusing it will be more costly than buying new ones.

These wall-to-wall carpets are tricky to deal with at home. So, it’s beneficial to call experts directly. Call a professional for a quick water damage carpet treatment 48 hours after the incident.

treatment 48 hours after the incident. If your carpet was wet with clean water, try a wet-vac to remove as much water as possible and let it dry properly.

Note: Don’t forget to wear a face mask and rubber shoes while performing these tasks. Your safety should be your priority in such emergencies.

So, as you know, the health risks of a moisture carpet, call a pro for water damage restoration services. An expert reaches your site on time, inspects the issue and deals with it with the most updated and practical methods. Hiring professionals means you don’t have to worry about allergens, germs, or musty odours. They take care of it all.

