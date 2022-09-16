5 New Ways To Enjoy Cannabis

With the cannabis business steadily blossoming into a multi-billion-dollar industry, it’s no surprise that more are looking to engage in its consumption. Apart from all the fun that can be sprung from taking it, cannabis has been scientifically proven to provide a wide array of health benefits as well. With more studies discovering other practical and advantageous uses of the plant, it might be time to explore what value cannabis can bring you as well.

So, whether you’re seeking new ways to take it or are just on the cusp of trying it, listed below are relatively new methods to consume cannabis.

Vaping

Vape shops now also offer tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) pods ready for consumption. These pods are simply loaded into your vape device, and it would be akin to taking cannabis directly. The effects of vaping a cannabis pod are immediate too. Vape smoke is also commonly known to be more pleasant to second-hand smokers than your regular smoke. If you fancy trying a rather new way to smoke cannabis, you can now consider vaping THC itself. For more information on other ways to safely and effectively smoke THC, here is a great guide.

Cannabis Ointments

Nowadays, cannabis can be taken through topicals as well. Because many scientific studies claim that cannabis can, to a certain degree, relieve pain, it’s no surprise that salves and gels infused with THC have been developed as well.

Topicals, most notably, also don’t come with any of the effects induced when cannabis is ingested directly. This means that you can enjoy the benefits of the plant itself without the ‘high’ commonly associated with Kush. Cannabis can possibly even benefit your skincare routine. All in all, topicals are developing into a new, prominent way to take cannabis.

Cannabis Drinks

There are now also a wide variety of beverages available in the market that contain cannabis like liquors, cocktails, ready-made juices, and Kush-infused teas. Taking beverages is a refreshing way to consume THC. With the same considerations as taking edibles, drinks also need to go through the digestive system.

You can, thus, also expect the effects of cannabis to take place a few hours later than the time you consumed the drink. Cannabis beverages have also been used as alternatives to alcohol by some. But as with most things, moderation is needed to ensure a happy and healthy lifestyle.

Edibles

Long gone are the days when cannabis was only taken through smoking. These days, edibles are available for those seeking to ingest cannabis. Essentially, edibles are baked goods or any type of food infused with cannabis. They commonly come in the form of baked sweets such as cakes, cookies, and, perhaps the most popular of all, brownies. There are also newer variations of edibles nowadays, examples of which include chips, gum, chocolate bars, and even gummy bears.

Although edibles would technically be taken through the digestive system, their effects aren’t to be underestimated nonetheless. It’s important to note that depending on how your digestive tract and liver processes substances, the effects of cannabis can be delayed and take up to hours before finally setting in. Hence, be careful not to make the mistake of overconsuming edibles because of the possible delayed results. Overall, edibles are a delicious and fun new way you can try when taking cannabis.

THC tablets

Cannabis can also be taken orally through THC-infused pills. This is taking cannabis without the smoke, calories, and sugar from other alternatives. So, if you’re looking for a more straightforward way to get your THC fix, you can consider turning your attention to THC pills.

Additionally, there are capsules that give the same promises as a vitamin would. You can, thus, expect other supplemental nutritive ingredients to be added to these said products such as those that stimulate appetite.

The bottom line is, cannabis pills can prove to be a simple yet effective way of consuming THC. All you need to do is to pop the pill into your mouth.

Bottomline

The number of ways cannabis can be used and taken continues to grow and develop with the innovation of current times. The general perception of cannabis itself has vastly shifted from negative to positive because of all the potential health benefits it can bring. When coupled with good heath practices and moderation, cannabis can lead you into living a better quality of life if you leverage and not abuse it. So, if you’re now keen on trying it or are seeking new ways to do so, keep in mind the above-mentioned ways.