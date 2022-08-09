5 Myths Associated with Air Duct Cleaning

Air ducts play an important role in determining the quality of indoor air. The HVAC system depends on air ducts for proper functioning. It is vital to hire duct cleaning Brisbane specialists after every few years to ensure perfect heating, ventilation and air conditioning in a house or an office. Unfortunately, many people ignore duct cleaning for years because of some misconceptions associated with it. They can’t breathe fresh air or stay a healthy life. Here is a list of myths that you should ignore completely:

Air Ducts Can’t Get Dirty Easily

The ducts work day and night to circulate the hot or cool air. The HVAC system pushes the air through these ducts. In the process of heating, cooling and ventilation, the air ducts collect lots of impurities. Dust particles, dirt, irritants, sand particles, pet dander and many other things accumulate in the air ducts every day.

Ducts also get wet due to the process of condensation. Many rodents get attracted to the warmth and moist environment in the ducts. Their droppings and dander make the situation even worse. Germs, mould, bacteria and viruses develop in the ducts.

The contaminants spread throughout the house because of the air ducts and affect the health of the people. Seek professional help after every 3-5 years if you want to avoid the negative repercussions of filthy ducts.

Health is Not Related to Duct Cleaning

When the ducts, filters and other components of the HVAC system get choked with dust particles, the air quality becomes poor. You can notice lots of dust particles on the table, curtains, sofas, etc. The fungi, bacteria, viruses, and allergens in the air cause infections and allergies. The unhealthy air carried by the ducts makes people sick. They suffer from tiredness, watery eyes, coughing, breathing problems and much more.

To protect health from the negative impacts of dirty ducts, make it a point to hire experts from a reliable company. Professionals not only focus on cleanliness but also check the faults in the HVAC system. You can ask the duct repair Brisbane experts to fix the issues immediately.

Cleaners Use Strong Chemicals

It is a myth that cleaners use harsh cleaning agents for the removal of dirt, stains and mould from the air ducts. These days, cleaners use organic and eco-friendly products to clean surfaces. They understand that skin problems and breathing issues can arise due to harsh chemicals. Even the material of the duct can deteriorate due to cleaning agents.

To prevent the risk of property damage and allergic reactions, the cleaners use safe and approved products. You can even ask the cleaners about the products before booking the service.

Only Air Conditioning Makes Ducts Dirty

People usually believe that ducts become dirty when air conditioning system is used in a house or commercial building. But, the air ducts also become dirty during heating and ventilation. If dirt is present in the surroundings, the ducts are bound to get dirty. Advanced cleaning treatments are required even if the air conditioning system is not utilised. Whenever you notice allergy symptoms in the house, ask the expert to clean the ducts without paying attention to the myths.

Only AC System with Dehumidifiers Should be Cleaned

It is believed that the ducts need cleaning when the air conditioning system includes a dehumidifier as well. But, the fact is that all AC systems are prone to moisture-related issues such as mould formation and bacterial growth. The drip tray meant to trap the water can also become a source of moisture for the mould. The water can travel back into the ducts leading to troubles like pest infestation, odours, and fungus. So, it is a wise idea to book professional service rather than relying on some delusions.

Conclusion

Trusting the myths about duct cleaning can be harmful to health. The ducts should be cleaned frequently so that the problems such as fungi, pest infestation, bacterial growth and debris don’t stay for long. To prevent damage to health and air quality, it is important to book the duct cleaning Brisbane service regularly. Also, the cleaners can ask duct repair specialists to fix the leakages and other problems in the air ducts.