5 migrants killed in SUV crash in Mexico’s Veracruz state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five migrants were killed and seven others injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Mexico’s Gulf Coast state of Veracruz.

Immigration authorities said all of the injured migrants were Nicaraguans. The dead might as well be, but the National Immigration Institute said it was still in the process of identifying them.

Local media reported that the SUV carrying the migrants overturned and apparently threw something out of the vehicle.

Central Americans trying to reach the US border are often unsafely crammed into vehicles by migrant smugglers. In December, a truckload of migrants overturned on a highway in the southern state of Chiapas, killing at least 56 people.

