5 iPhone 14 rumors that you might have missed—but need to know

With less than a week to go before Apple’s Far Out event kicks off, iPhone 14 excitement has reached a fever pitch. And we expect some big changes at the top of the line, with a new always-on screen, 48MP camera and faster processor taking center stage in the iPhone 14 Pro. But as always, there are some major minor changes coming that won’t get the same attention as the major upgrades. Here are five iPhone 14 rumors you may not have heard of.

2TB storage

The iPhone 13 Pro was Apple’s first iPhone to offer 1TB of storage for a huge $500 premium over the entry-level 128GB. If you think that’s a lot, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to double that to 2TB, which could push the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max to over $2,000. But that’s a small price to pay to have 400,000 songs in your pocket.

30W charging

Apple has had fast charging on the iPhone for a while, but it’s not nearly as fast as on other phones. Charging currently comes in at about 20W, which is good for half a charge in about 30 minutes. rumors say: Apple boosts speeds to 30W, meaning you could save that time maybe 10-15 minutes and charge the iPhone 14 from 0 to 100 in about an hour. Not too shabby.

Iridescent colors

A new iPhone hue isn’t all that interesting in and of itself, but this year’s new hue might be a little different. Rumor has it that the hot new color of the iPhone 14 Pro this year will be a deep purple, a much darker shade than the iPhone 12 got in 2021. Or dark blue. Or maybe both. The most interesting rumors say that the iPhone 14 Pro will come in a new color with an iridescent sheen that changes hue depending on the light, so it could be the first iPhone that just can’t be tucked into a case.

Satellite connection

The iPhone may have Wi-Fi and 5G, but there are still times when we can’t connect to a network. It is rumored that the iPhone 14 will alleviate that with a new satellite connection that will allow the phone to make emergency calls and send text messages by taking advantage of the satellite spectrum when cellular service disappears. Sure, you can’t use it to stream videos, but it will be a nice addition to Apple’s security features.

Extreme battery life

The iPhone 13 has great battery life, and the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to build on that, with potentially 1-2 hours of screen time between charges. But that may not be all. According to a Naver post (translation), Apple is planning an “exclusive” battery accessory for the iPhone 14 Pro to take advantage of the stronger MagSafe magnets. We’re not sure if it’s a new battery or something completely different, but the prospect of an iPhone lasting more than two days is certainly exciting.