5 Highlights of Ronaldo’s Career

Ronaldo is considered the greatest of all time (GOAT). Let’s take a look at five of his best career highlights in this article.

Whether you’re #TeamRonaldo or #TeamMessi, it’s undeniable that Ronaldo is one of the most iconic players of all time. In his nearly 20-year career, Ronaldo has created an amazing legacy for himself at Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. Not to mention, he has also won several trophies with his beloved Portugal!

Over this period of time, here are his top five career highlights:

1. Manchester United Return (2021)

In 2021, the world nearly exploded when Ronaldo made his long-awaited return to the Red Devils. It sent Twitter into meltdown when he made his return debut against Newcastle, scoring twice while leading United to a 4-1 win.

Throughout the history of football, there have been some iconic player returns, but nothing will ever top Ronaldo’s comeback at Manchester United, where he scored 24 goals in 39 games. It’s important to remember that this was a really bad Manchester United team, so the fact that CR7 managed to score this many goals was a football miracle.

Now, heading into the World Cup, many fans are placing bets on Ronaldo to win the Golden Boot. If you want to place any bet on the 2022 World Cup, use these FIFA world cup odds.

2. Free-kick vs Arsenal (2009)

In the 2009 Champions League, Ronaldo scored arguably the greatest free-kick of all time against Arsenal from 40 yards out! Before Ronaldo struck the ball, the commentator said that it looked “too far even for him,” only for the ball to hit the back of the net seconds later.

Later in this game, Ronaldo also scored an iconic counter-attack goal with the help of Wayne Rooney and Ji-Sung Park. Many Manchester United fans point to this goal as the best counter-attack goal in United history.

What a night for Ronaldo!

3. Overhead Kick vs Juventus (2018)

Ronaldo hasn’t scored too many overhead kicks in his career. However, in 2018, he scored a beautiful overhead against Juventus that he himself considers to be his best goal ever. Even the Juventus fans in the stadium applauded the goal, which tells you everything you need to know!

4. Free-kick vs Portsmouth (2008)

Back in his first Manchester United era, Ronaldo struck another freekick – this time against Portsmouth.

The ball was struck so well that it landed perfectly in the top right corner, leaving David James (Portsmouth GK) glued to his spot.

Nobody in the stadium was more impressed than Sir Alex Ferguson, who was visibly surprised at how good this particular freekick was!

5. Winning the Champions League Five Times

Finally, it’s impossible to conclude this article without mentioning Ronaldo’s five Champions League wins.

Winning the Champions League with Real Madrid was Ronaldo’s main aim after joining them in 2009, but nobody expected him to win it five times in the space of nine years. It’s an iconic achievement that will be a huge part of Ronaldo’s footballing legacy.