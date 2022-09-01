5 features we want in the next big MacBook Pro update

The redesigned MacBook Pro has everything to make a Mac user happy. I called the 14-inch MacBook Pro “a really satisfying laptop” and said, “it can now wear the crown of professional choice without hesitation.” It is arguably one of the best laptops Apple has made in the last 15 years.

But it’s been almost ten months since I wrote that review, and the shine has figuratively gone. While I still have no qualms about recommending the MacBook Pro to users who demand the most from their Macs, I can’t help but think about what I’d like Apple to update on the MacBook Pro to make it even better. to make it better than it is now. Here’s a list of features I want to see coming to the next MacBook Pro.

5G connectivity

I’ve been on the road a lot lately, staying in hotels, making my way through airports and entering uncharted territory. One constant I have experienced in my travels is spotty wifi. You simply cannot count on public Wi-Fi being available or providing a good connection.

A MacBook Pro with 5G would provide a connectivity option when the Wi-Fi is not reliable. Sure, I could use my iPhone 13 Pro Max as a hotspot, but then I’d be using two batteries instead of just the laptop’s. Apple doesn’t need to make it part of the standard configurations; it can be an option that costs extra, like with the iPad.

5G bars on a Mac menu bar would be a welcome sight. IDG

A good FaceTime camera

We’ve gone on and on about Apple’s FaceTime cameras in its laptops, so I’m not going to go into detail about the flaws here. Essentially, the image quality and feature set is not worthy of a professional laptop. What we want to see from a new FaceTime camera is support for 4K video, better color quality, better brightness, improved handling of low-light situations and Center Stage.

The iPhone’s front-facing camera is much better, and we’ve suggested before that Apple should just put that camera in the MacBook Pro. The current thinness of the laptop lid may not make this feasible, so why not make the lid a little thicker?

Apple’s way of addressing the problem is a new Continuity Camera feature in macOS Ventura and iOS 16, where you can use an iPhone as a Mac webcam. But Continuity Camera isn’t really a solution, it’s a temporary solution. Upgrading the camera hardware is the real solution – and it could also enable Apple to implement the next feature on this list.

Continuity Camera is useful, but it is a stopgap solution. Foundry

Face ID security and convenience

Touch ID is fast and works well, and it’s much better than typing in passwords. But then I grab my aforementioned iPhone 13 Pro Max and Face ID does its thing when a passcode is required, and it’s almost a seamless experience. How great would it be to have the same Face ID experience on the MacBook Pro?

Face ID doesn’t have to replace Touch ID – let’s have both! Maybe it’s an exaggeration, but it could only be made available on the MacBook Pro. Since the new Passkeys security feature in macOS Ventura’s Safari requires biometric authentication, you might have the option to activate some Passkeys only via Face ID and others only via Touch ID – switch it up a bit to keep hackers guessing.

An even bigger trackpad

There is nothing wrong with Apple’s laptop trackpads. They feel good, are reliable and last a long time. Okay, there’s one thing wrong with the MacBook Pro: it could be bigger.

A larger trackpad would make it easier to use when the screen is set to higher resolutions, or when you need to maneuver around the screen that’s a little more complicated than usual, like dragging and dropping into a media editing app, using an app selection tool and more. There’s enough room on the sides of the trackpad to enlarge it without encroaching on the space where your wrists rest for typing. It doesn’t have to be a dramatic increase – even a quarter inch total would make a big difference in usability.

Apple could do something akin to Dell’s XPS 13 Plus, which doesn’t have a visible trackpad below the display — imagine if 80 percent of the area under the keyboard was a multitouch surface?

The Touch Bar can be transformed into a professional user tool. IDG

The Return of the Touch Bar

I’ve said before that I’m not a fan of the Touch Bar, but many Macworld readers let me know that they are. That might just be a very loud vocal minority, but there are Touch Bar fans out there, and despite my distaste for it, I understand how it can be helpful.

So why not make a 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar? Embrace it (to a degree) and make it part of the Pro line, not just a stray feature on the aging 13-inch MacBook Pro. Give the user the choice between function keys or, at an additional cost, a Touch Bar.

The Touch Bar is very useful when it offers autofill and predictive text options, similar to what you find when typing on the iPhone. There’s also a feature of the Touch Bar that I wish the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros could do in a similar way: the Touch Bar points to the Touch ID button when Touch ID is prompted by an app or macOS. And while we’re on the subject, it would be cool if Apple found a way to light up the area around the Touch ID button as well.