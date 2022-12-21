5 Disneyland attractions closing in January for refurbishment

It’s that time of year again when some of Disneyland’s most popular attractions are out of order for a few weeks or months to get some TLC.

The end of the Christmas holiday season always brings a flurry of seasonal renovations at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in January – with nine attractions getting a refresh in early 2023.

In January 2023, “Pardon Our Pixie Dust” signs will be posted for Radiator Springs Racers, Grizzly River Run, Mickey’s Philharmagic and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind at DCA and Indiana Jones Adventure, Haunted Mansion, It’s a Small World, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln and the Disney Gallery at Disneyland.

That’s a powerful lineup of popular attractions that will be on the disabled list – with Disney charging extra to skip the lines at Racers, Mansion, Indy, Small World and Grizzly using Genie+ and Lightning Lane- services.

Radiator Springs Racers is perhaps the most popular ride at DCA – designated as the park’s only Individual Lightning Lane attraction. According to the Disneyland website, the slot car-style dark ride will be closed January 17-23 for renovations.

ALSO SEE: Disneyland is quietly raising Genie+ prices as the Christmas rush looms

Relatively frigid January — at least by Southern California standards — is always a good time to shut down a water attraction. Grizzly River Run will close on January 9 for a seasonal renovation. According to the Disneyland website, the Genie+ river rapids will not continue until spring.

Indiana Jones Adventure will be closed for 10 weeks to 6 months for a much more extensive renovation. The popular Genie+ Adventureland motion-base dark ride is prone to downtime issues that are expected to be addressed in the latest rebuild starting January 9.

The curtain will be drawn on Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln and the adjacent Disney Gallery on Jan. 9-25 for seasonal renovations, according to the Disneyland website. A Disney100 exhibit celebrating 100 years of Disney animation is expected to occupy the Disney Gallery once the space reopens.

Mickey’s Philharmagic goes dark starting January 24 for a seasonal renovation. No return date has yet been set for the Hollywood Land 3D movie.

Haunted Mansion Holiday and It’s a Small World Holiday — both Genie+ attractions — usually take turns closing after the holidays. Mansion usually goes first, followed two weeks later by Small World, but this year the order is switched.

According to the Disneyland website, It’s a Small World will be closed from January 9 to 19 due to its transformation from a holiday version to a classic version. The perennially popular Haunted Mansion will close on Jan. 30 to remove the holiday season overlay with a yet-to-be-determined return date, according to the Disneyland website.

Pixar Pier’s Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind at DCA is closing on Jan. 30 for renovations — and no return date has yet been announced for the spinning balloon ride.

The recurring closing dates of January 9 are no coincidence. The Christmas holiday ends on January 8 at Disneyland and DCA.

January is shaping up to be a busy month at Disneyland with the new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction debuting January 27. Runaway Railway will be the centerpiece of the revamped Mickey’s Toontown – returning a few weeks later on March 8.

Splash Mountain has not yet set a closing date for the 2024 transformation of the log ride into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Magic Kingdom has set a January closing date for the Florida version of Splash Mountain – and a closing date for Disneyland is expected to be announced soon. announced .

Tarzan’s Treehouse has closed since 2021 with a makeover as the new Adventureland Treehouse with a Swiss Family Robinson retro theme returning in 2023.

The future of other attractions is less certain. The Hyperion Theater, Star Wars Launch Bay, and Blue Sky Cellar have remained closed since the parks returned from the years-long pandemic shutdown.