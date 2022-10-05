5 Cool things About Being Christian

Today, many people, regardless of age or economic status live in a sort of “personal bubble”, we all try to stay in our bubble by focusing on our own immediate pursuit of happiness pretending that chaos and change will remain outside unaffecting us. Then, one day, reality hits through the form of bad news or a personal problem bursting the bubble we have so carefully constructed leaving us gripped with anxiety and fear, feeling as though life has no meaning.

God doesn’t want you to live like that, He has something better in store for you!

But what is so cool about being Christian

Asking for forgives or rather being granted forgiveness, makes up a large part of becoming Christian. As God is a source of great strength and guidance you’ll instantly feel a sense of safety, comfort and joy in his forgiveness along with the acceptance of your soul. Helping you shoulder your worries and arming you with courage, you can start a clean slate, leaving your past failures and sins in His hands, no matter how big or small.

Nonetheless, 1 John 1:9 shows us you should not stop at just asking for forgiveness, accepting God into your heart as your Lord and Savior makes up an essential part of being forgiven. Fixing or apologizing for your past wrongdoings towards others, contributes to the maintenance of your new found relationship with God.

With his teachings and strength and everlasting presence by your side, you’ll experience a sense of inner peace and joy that will never falter and which no one will be capable of robbing from you. By your side even when you’re being teste, God is always in control.

Unfortunately, human nature can often be somber. Constantly subjected to temptation, allow God to help open your eyes and bring your flaws to the light enabling you to learn how to tackle and tame them, freeing yourself of all evil. The lightness you will feel roaming this world will be unparalleled.

As the first to not only deal with but overcome human nature, Jesus is the perfect teacher. Guiding you through your highs and lows, you can put all of your trust, headaches and heartaches onto Him with ease as He will always accept you fully and plainly for what you are.

With the advancement of technology and the arrival of social media, our world is getting crazier day by day. Tuning out the noise and dedicating your energy to the right things is becoming harder; however, the power of the Holy Spirit trumps all. Combat this distress through various means such as Bible study, Christian hoodies or clothing in general, embodying change and becoming a walking word.

Immediate forgiveness

Unwavering Peace & Joy

Experience Freedom

A Best Friend for Life