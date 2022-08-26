5 Actionable Tips On Painting Your Residential Roof

Roof painting isn’t just about aesthetic value; it extends the lifespan of your roof and protects it from various environmental elements.

When you paint your residential roof, you protect it against ultraviolet rays, heat, moisture, and pollutants such as dirt and oil.

Painted roofs also look more beautiful, which is a bonus to the primary benefits listed above. The best part? Painting your home’s roof isn’t as scary as it sounds.

With the right preparation and techniques, anyone can easily paint their residential roof. If you are thinking about painting the roof of your house but are not unsure where to start, this blog post is for you.

In this article, we will show you five quick tips on painting your residential roof – so keep reading!

Plan your colour scheme

It’s essential to plan your colour scheme before you even start painting. If you want to paint the entire roof of your house a single colour, that’s fine.

If you’re going to mix it up a little (and we recommend you do), you should decide how many colours you want to paint on your roof and where to place them.

Depending on the roof’s composition, you can paint just the roof ridge or paint the entire roof. If you decide to paint the whole roof, you can paint the shingles themselves one colour, and paint the panels another colour.

You can also paint just the panels and let the shingles remain their natural colour.

Mask off windows and door frames

Before you start painting your roof, you’ll want to mask off any windows and door frames to avoid paint on the glass.

We recommend using a painter’s tape to cover any exposed glass. It is designed to leave no sticky residue when removed.

We also recommend placing some drop cloths around the house’s base to catch any paint that does manage to drip off the roof. It will make the clean-up process much more manageable.

Don’t forget the roof edging .

If you decide to paint the roof ridge, you should also need to paint the edging. It will help protect the shingles from the elements and make the roof last longer.

If you want to make your roof look even more beautiful, you could also consider adding a decorative strip to the roof ridge. It will add a personal touch to your roof and help it stand out from the rest.

Get the right tools and supplies .

Before painting your roof, make sure you have all the tools and supplies you need.

Aside from the paint and paintbrushes you’ll need, you should also have a bucket and a few rags for clean-up.

If you have a metal roof, know the specific type of paint and other materials needed to pull off a rust-free and vibrant roof coating. Check out Residential Welding Service Sydney if you have any welding related work required at home before painting house.

We also recommend wearing the appropriate safety gear when painting your roof. Wear long sleeves, long pants, gloves, and a respirator mask if the paint you’re using is particularly strong.

Estimate how much paint you will need

One of the most necessary things to do before painting is to estimate how much paint you’ll need.

To do this, you’ll need to know the size of your roof and the coverage of the paint you’re using. You can find out the size of your roof by measuring it. And you can find out the coverage of the paint you’re using by reading the back of the can.

It would be a game-changer to start by painting the areas that get the most sun, followed by the places that don’t get much exposure. It will help you stretch the paint as far as possible.

Conclusion

If you follow the tips outlined above, you should have no trouble painting your residential roof. Just make sure you have the needed supplies, follow the correct painting technique, and make sure the roof is clean before you start painting.

If you don’t have the time and energy to paint your roof, check out Residential Painting Sydney company to help you get started.