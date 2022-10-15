5.1 earthquake hits during Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano unrest

Seismogram is recorded by a seismograph from the Weston Observatory in Massachusetts, USA. Credit: Wikipedia



A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Hawaii’s Mauna Loa on Friday, the world’s largest active volcano that scientists say is in a “state of heightened unrest.”

People across the Big Island reported shaking slightly from the temblor.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to the US Geological Survey, at least eight smaller aftershocks followed the earthquake in the Kau Forest Reserve near the island’s southeastern town of Pahala.

The series started with a 4.6-second earthquake for the larger one, USGS said.

USGS models estimate a low probability of damage.

Mauna Loa is not erupting and there are no signs of an impending eruption at this time. “However, Mauna Loa remains in a state of heightened turmoil, as evidenced by increased earthquake activity and summit inflation,” USGS said in Friday’s daily update on the volcano. “The turmoil is likely caused by magma re-entry into the Mauna Loa reservoir system.”

Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory kept a close eye on Mauna Loa for changes.

Hundreds of comments on the USGS earthquake website reported weak to light shaking across the vast island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

Mauna Loa summit closed until further notice due to ‘heightened unrest’

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.