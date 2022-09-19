49ers starting QB Trey Lance vows to be back ‘better than ever’ after having season-ending surgery

Trey Lance has said he will be back ‘better than ever’ after suffering a season-ending ankle injury vs. Seahawks Sunday, as the 49ers will have to wait another year to see their 2021 third overall pick in extended action.

Lance broke his ankle in the first quarter of San Francisco’s 27-7 win over the Seahawks and was turned away as members of both teams consoled him.

The injury occurred when Lance collided with Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton on a two-yard rush, causing him to fall awkwardly and ultimately injure himself.

The second-year player expressed his gratitude for the greetings he has received after undergoing surgery on Monday.

Trey Lance posted the above photo after undergoing ankle surgery on Monday

Lance writhed on the field in pain after a big hit against Seattle that ended his season

‘We really appreciate all the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I’m ready to tackle this rehabilitation process,’ Lance continued Twitter.

‘We’ll never understand why, but I trust it’s all part of his plan. I will be back better than ever.

‘This chapter will make the story even bigger!’

Lance began this season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback after sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo in his rookie season (except when Garoppolo was briefly injured), but will now miss most of 2022 with just four career starts under his belt.

Lance was comforted by teammates, including Jimmy Garoppolo, after the right ankle injury

Lance has started just four games at quarterback since being selected third overall in 2021

Garoppolo will once again lead the offense after losing his job to Lance last summer

“It’s always tough, especially when it’s a big one,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday.

‘You feel so sorry for someone. It’s sad, but you don’t have time to sit there and think about it. You have to get back into the game and the guys did a really good job of that. I’m really happy for the win, but it’s a bit gloomy when you first get into the dressing room.’

Before Lance’s injury, his play had been mixed this season.

He completed just 13 of 28 passes vs. Bears in Week 1 – in torrential rain – but rushed for 54 yards on 13 attempts.

On Sunday, he was 2-3 passing for 30 yards with 13 yards on the ground before suffering the broken ankle on an option play.



Garoppolo finished the game 13-21 and passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing) to help San Francisco win, and will once again serve as the 49ers starter after the organization moved in a different direction last offseason.