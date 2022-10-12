477 whales die in ‘heartbreaking’ New Zealand strandings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – About 477 pilot whales have died in recent days after stranding themselves on two remote beaches in New Zealand, officials say.

None of the beached whales could be refloated, and they all died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit that helps save whales.

The whales stranded on the Chatham Islands, which is home to about 600 people and is located about 800 kilometers east of New Zealand’s main islands.

The Department of Conservation said 232 whales stranded on Tupuangi Beach on Friday and another 245 on Waihere Bay on Monday.

The deaths come two weeks later about 200 pilot whales died in Australia after being stranded on a remote Tasmanian beach.

“These events are difficult, challenging situations,” the Department of Conservation wrote in a Facebook post. “Although they are natural occurrences, they are still sad and difficult for those who help.”

Grover said the remote location and presence of sharks in the surrounding waters meant they were unable to mobilize volunteers to try to get the whales afloat again as they have done in previous stranding events.

“We don’t actively float whales in the Chatham Islands because of the risk of shark attacks to humans and the whales themselves, so euthanasia was the friendliest option,” said Dave Lundquist, a marine technical advisor in the conservation department.

Mass strandings of pilot whales are fairly common in New Zealand, especially during the summer months. Scientists aren’t exactly sure what causes the whales to beach, though it seems their location systems could be confused by gently sloping sandy beaches.

Grover said there is plenty of food for the whales around the Chatham Islands, and if they swim closer to land they would quickly find themselves moving from very deep to shallow water.

“They rely on their echolocation and yet it doesn’t tell them they’re out of water,” Grover said. “They’re getting closer and closer to the coast and they’re getting disoriented. The tide can then fall from beneath them and before they know it they are stranded on the beach.”

Because of the remoteness of the beaches, the whale carcasses won’t be buried or dragged out to sea, as is often the case, but will instead be left to decompose, Grover said.

“Nature is a great recycler and all the energy stored in the bodies of all whales will be returned to nature pretty soon,” he said.

