$46million Australian LIV Golf star Cam Smith takes swipe at 'brutal' PGA Tour

Smith earned his first LIV win in September, cashing in at $4 million

The 29-year-old says he is keen to get away from the ‘brutal’ PGA programme

Australian golfer Cam Smith admits he would be ‘heartbroken’ if Masters ban imposed on him over LIV allegiance

Cash-up Aussie golfer Cam Smith has teed off on the PGA’s ‘brutal’ schedule as the Open champion reveals his US Masters dream – which could be in doubt given his LIV allegiance.

Smith joined the Saudi-backed LIV league on an unprecedented AU$140 million signing bonus, marking his official separation from the PGA Tour, where he enjoyed career-defining success and earned over AUD$40 million.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman (L) poses with Chicago Invitational champion Cameron Smith, Sept. 18

The Queenslander is the tour’s biggest player, coming off a remarkable Open victory in which he birdied the final hole in his final round to edge out Rory McIlroy.

The 29-year-old says he is keen to play on a new schedule which prioritizes golf on a world stage.

“I think for me personally, I’m just really excited to get the opportunity to play around the world again,” Smith shared ABC Tribune.

‘It (PGA Tour) is brutal, to be honest. (But with LIV) having a smaller schedule condensed into a little period, I think we’ll be pretty busy there for four or five months, but I’ve been able to have some time off and really develop the game.’

Smith celebrates at Punch Golf Course after being crowned the winner of his maiden LIFE title, the Chicago Invitational

Yet it is Smith’s exclusion from the PGA Tour’s iconic Masters tournament that could put a pen through his biggest career dream.

After winning The Open, Smith is rightfully exempt from competing in all four majors for the next five years, with the Augusta National Board to make a decision on LIV players.

The 2022 Players Champion is hoping his name will once again feature in the prestigious event.

‘I hope I will be able to get back there’

‘It’s a play that I love and I’ve got a pretty good record around there too. It would be heartbreaking if I couldn’t get back there.’

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler pumps his fist at Cameron Smith after chipping in for birdie during the final round at the 2022 Masters

Smith claimed his maiden LIFE title in Chicago during September, tying former world No.1 Dustin Johnson.

The mullet magician pocketed $6.2 million for his tour win, $2.3 million more than his historic British Open win, arguably golf’s biggest gong.

The now-Jacksonville local finished third in this year’s edition of the Masters, earning a three-shot lead over leader Scottie Scheffler.

Smith smiles with the Claret Jug after putting in a stunning final round to win The 150th British Open, beating Rory McIlroy by one stroke

Having made ‘almost everything’ out of winning the Claret Jug, Smith is back with LIV and compatriot Marc Leishman, where they are currently in Thailand for the Bangkok Invitational.

Aussie fans will get the chance to see Smith on home soil as the mulleted cult figure announces his return to the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland from 24-27. November.

“I can’t wait to get back to Brisbane, my hometown … I think it’s going to be great.”

He will headline fellow down under stars Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee and New Zealander Ryan Fox.