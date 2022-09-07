46-year-old mom gives birth to identical TRIPLETS she conceived naturally

<!–

A 46-year-old mother gave birth to identical triplets she conceived naturally after being told she could no longer have children because her eggs were ‘too old’.

Audrey Tiberius, of Utah, and her husband, Tyler Tiberius, 41, welcomed their triplets, Sky, River and Bay on March 30 after years of struggling with infertility. They are also parents to sons Marcus, 13, James, 11, Christian, 9 and Max, 7.

She became pregnant at age 45, four years after a fertility specialist told her that the chance of having a child with in vitro fertilization (IVF) was only 10 percent.

“They said, ‘I’m sorry, your eggs are too old,'” Tiberius recalled in an interview with… Today. “We did three rounds of in vitro and they all failed.”

The mother’s triplets are now five months old and she spends a total of seven hours a day expressing breast milk for her baby boys

The mother of seven believes early stage doctors should be more open to women about their fertility options to “save heartache.”

She explained that her paternal grandmother had babies in her 40s, and she naively thought she could do the same.

“I didn’t realize older celebrities often use frozen eggs or donor eggs,” she said.

Tiberius described her triplets as “miracles” — and for good reason. A statistician told her that “the chance of a 45-year-old having identical triplets is one in 20 billion.”

A statistician told Tiberius that ‘the chance of a 45-year-old having identical triplets is one in 20 billion’

“I prayed that my babies would be safe and that I would deliver them when I was meant to — and that’s what happened,” she said.

Tiberius and her husband are also parents to four older sons: Marcus, 13, James, 11, Christian, 9, and Max, 7, giving them a total of seven boys

She turned to her faith to help her stay positive during her high-risk pregnancy. By age 45, the risk of miscarriage is about 80 percent, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Tiberius’ triplets are now five months old and she spends a total of seven hours a day expressing breast milk for her sons.

She is looking for milk donors so she can spend more time with her family, but she couldn’t be happier with seven sons.

“I always had seven in my head — that was always my dream song,” she said. “But I didn’t think it would happen to me because of my age.”