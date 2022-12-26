46-car crash on Ohio Turnpike kills Michigan teen and pregnant mother of two

A Michigan teenager and a pregnant mother of two have been identified as the victims in the massive 46-car crash on the Ohio Turnpike that claimed four lives.

Also in Ohio, a 22-year-old linesman was killed while trying to repair a power line in Lawrence County on December 23.

The devastating winter storm continues to batter the US and has claimed 57 total lives as of Monday night, with many of those deaths coming from the eastern states.

In New York’s Erie County, where Buffalo is located, 27 people died during the storm due to winter-related incidents.

Emma Smith, 19, was one of four people killed in the Ohio crash.

The pregnant mother of two, Julie Roth, 37, also died Friday in the crash.

The crash occurred along the east side of the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:30 p.m. on December 23, in Groton Township.

Sergeant Ryan Purpura, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said local law enforcement agencies spent hours investigating the fatal crash.

Family and friends on Monday described the Michigan teen, a community college student, as a “kind soul” who was “always there to help people.”

In a post Monday, Emma’s father shared the news of her death and asked friends to share their stories of Emma grieving.

“It is hard for me to find the words to say that our sweet daughter, Emma Smith, passed this world on Friday, December 23,” said Matthew G. Smith.

‘Details of his end-of-life service will be provided here soon. If anyone would like to share an Emma story it would be wonderful for my family,” the father wrote.

I know she was the light of your life. There isn’t much anyone can say to ease the pain of this loss, but please know that you are in my thoughts. Holding you and your family in my heart during your time of grief,” wrote one commenter.

Smith “was always there for people,” a friend said, reminiscing about the teen.

A friend described the 19-year-old as a “gentle soul”.

Pregnant nurse Julie Roth, 37, was also killed in the crash and was in the car with her two children at the time of the incident.

Julie and her unborn child died, but her children survived, according to a GoFundMe set up by her sister-in-law, Chris Roth.

“I am writing to ask for support for our family after a devastating loss,” Chris wrote.

“Luckily, both of their children survived but are sustaining injuries from the accident,” the family member said.

The GoFundMe has raised $52,000 of its $100,000 goal as of Monday night, just one day after it was created.

Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, was also identified over the weekend.

The fourth person who died in the crash has yet to be publicly identified as officials continue to work to notify their next of kin.

Weather is believed to have been a factor in the accident. The accident remains under investigation at this time,’ said Sgt. Purpura said after the accident.

‘I’ve never seen anything like it’ said a 30-year veteran of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. “One of the worst incidents I’ve ever responded to.”

Elsewhere in Ohio, a linesman performing repairs on a power line was killed Friday in an “electrical contact incident.”

Blake Rodgers, 22, was working to restore power during the winter storm in Lawrence County when he died shortly after 10:15 a.m.

“The Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is devastated by this loss and asks for the support and privacy of the line worker’s family and team as they deal with this tragedy,” Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative officials said in a post.

The company was unable to provide further details about the incident.

“The safety of our field workers is always our number one priority, especially when working in such dangerous conditions,” the company said in its Facebook post.

Rogers’ relatives remembered him over the weekend in commemorative posts on social media.

“I’ve loved everything about Christmas until now,” said her mother, Brandie Hale.

“Now it will be something that I always fear because it will be a constant reminder of the days when I lost you,” the mother said on Facebook.

Hale called her son her “greatest gift” and urged her friends and family to “hug your kids a little tighter.”

A weather map shows freezing conditions across much of the country today.

A man removes snow from the front of his house on Sunday in Buffalo. Four people were found dead in snowbanks and their cars

Snow quickly accumulated in Erie County, New York, home to Buffalo. Nearly four feet of snow had fallen Sunday morning

One of the hardest hit areas, if not the hardest hit, is Erie County, New York.

On Monday night, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provided a harrowing update on the county.

Of the 27 dead in Erie County, 14 were found outside, three were found in a vehicle, four without heat, three from an EMS delay, and three died from shoveling and snow incidents.

The county is expected to continue to see snow well into Tuesday.

“We can see a kind of light at the end of the tunnel, but this is not the end yet,” Poloncarz said. We are not there.

Buffalo’s snowfall total for the entire 2022-2023 season is less than three inches from the normal seasonal snow total for the area

Very sadly, he @ECDOH The medical examiner has confirmed another 2 deaths from the blizzard. The death total now stands at 27. Of these:

– 3 were from an EMS Delay;

– 14 were found outside;

– 3 were due to shovel/blow cardiac events;

– 4 were without heat; &

– 3 were from an EMS Delay; – 14 were found outside; – 3 were due to shovel/blow cardiac events; – 4 were without heat; & – 3 were in a vehicle.

As of Monday morning, the Buffalo airport had seen more than 49 inches of snow during the historic winter storm.

On Sunday, the Buffalo National Weather Service reported that the area had already been hit with 92.7 inches of snow during the 2022 season so far.

For comparison, Buffalo typically sees 95.4 inches for the entire season, which ends June 30.

“A very snowy start to the season, with lake effect events centered in and around the #Buffalo airport,” NWS Buffalo tweeted Sunday night. ‘The 92.7″ of snow is not only the most snow to start the winter season through #Christmas, but also just 2.7″ behind the typical full seasonal snowfall.’

Millions of people barricaded themselves against a deep frost on Sunday morning to weather the freezing storm.