£450 for trainers that look like a dog has eaten them: Balenciaga release ‘destroyed’ slip-ons

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has been roundly mocked after releasing a pair of £450 trainers that look like they’ve been left alone with some hungry fangs.

The dog-eared ‘Paris High’ sneakers from the Spanish clothing giant look like Converse-style sneakers, but they lack any kind of heel support.

Available in black and off-white, most sizes of the distressed rubber and canvas sneakers are already sold out.

Celebrities who have supported the brand include Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and Kanye West.

Incredibly, countless sizes of the £450 ‘Paris High’ sneaker slip-ons have already sold out

Available in off-white and black, the bold designs are Balenciaga’s latest trick

According to upscale clothing retailer Net-a-Porter, the heelless design creates “the illusion of having the back cut off.”

An editor’s note adds, “They’re on rubber soles and the brand name is stamped along the toes.”

Recommended to go with the absurd invention are a £875 blouse, £650 black joggers and a ‘crocodile effect’ studded leather handbag – costing a dazzling £1,690.

Balenciaga launched its high-top range of the ‘destroyed’ trainers earlier this year to confusion

As well as the £280 silver ring and £325 hoop earrings recommended for pairing with the ‘Paris High’ shoes, the full set to match the edgy trainers will set you back a modest £3,820.

That’s just slightly more than the company’s newly released garbage bag inspired ‘pouches’ – which cost less than £1,470.

The fashion house sells the calfskin drawstring bag, which the brand calls a “trash bag,” in four different colors, including black, white, blue and yellow.

Many people have taken to Twitter to wonder if the brand is running a social experiment, or just trolling the masses.

Balenciaga gets blasted for selling £1,470 ($1,790) ‘trash bags’ resembling plastic garbage bags

The piece first debuted as part of the opening look of Balenciaga’s Fall 22 show during Paris Fashion Week in March.

On the Balenciaga website, the label revealed: ‘The Trash Pouch is inspired by a garbage bag.’

One Twitter user said “luxury fashion” is legal theft and “fashion is a joke.”

Another described the release as a “morbid social experiment.”

Balenciaga’s latest daring efforts follow the unveiling in May of tall versions of the ‘destroyed’ design, retailing for up to £1,290.

Their highly anticipated reveal was met with widespread skepticism on Twitter, with one user posting, “This is a Zoolander joke.”

A mother said, ‘Let them laugh?’

Another joked: ‘Pre-f****d-up shoes, what a world.’