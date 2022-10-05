$40K awarded to woman injured by Portland police at protests

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — A jury on Tuesday awarded $40,000 to a woman who sued the city of Portland, Oregon, for using police force during a 2020 protest against police brutality, agreeing that police used unreasonable violence against her and committed violence.

Erin Wenzel sued the city for assault, assault and negligence, claiming that on August 14, 2020, an officer “ran up to her and violently beat her with a club” as she exited the area as police instructed, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. After she got up, she said another officer had pushed her.

Jurors heard at the trial from medical experts who confirmed that her arm was broken and that she has PTSD, at least in part, as a result of the incident.

This was the first civil trial of the Portland 2020 racial justice protests to reach a jury. After the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police Department in late May 2020, protesters in Portland clashed overnight with Portland Police and federal law enforcement officers from the United States Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service.

More than 50 similar lawsuits are pending against the city, and nearly two dozen Portland city attorneys and risk managers, as well as plaintiffs’ attorneys involved in the pending lawsuits, are sometimes aligned to follow the proceedings.

The jury awarded Wenzel $14,106 for the battery claim and $26,166 for non-economic damages. They decided that the police did not attack her and did not award damages for that claim. Wenzel had asked for $450,000.

Battery is when someone intentionally hurts another person. Assault is when someone scares another person that they will be beaten.

Wenzel testified that she did not think the police would use force against her, as she followed their orders, which would likely negate the assault claim.

The jury also said the city was not negligent in the way it trains police officers.

The officers who pushed Wenzel have never been identified and no video of the incident is known. During the six-day trial, the jury heard from Wenzel who said she was a medic at the protest and that her helmet was marked with a red cross. She also testified that she never threw anything at the police or participated in vandalism.

After police rushed the crowd of protesters and pushed the group to disperse, Wenzel said she was walking in the direction they had ordered.

Several officers stated that they believed that protesters who moved slowly during the dispersal often provided cover for other protesters to escape and that they were therefore allowed to use force.

Detective Erik Kammerer testified that moving slowly or separating on its own does not justify the use of force, but also said officers deliberately pushed slow-walking people out of the way.

The U.S. Department of Justice specifically cited that logic as a violation of agency guidelines.

Before the trial began, Multnomah County Circuit Court judge Katharine von Ter Stegge limited admissible evidence to the approximately two-hour period during which Wenzel was at the protest. That meant that the video of Portland Police Department pushing protesters on other nights could not be used to show that the city was likely aware and took no action to deter officers from using the tactic.

The jury agreed that it is unacceptable for officers to pressure protesters for spreading too slowly and that the city should be required to cover the resulting medical costs. The jury seemed less willing to award significant amounts of money for severe emotional distress and pain, a decision that could play a role in the settlement negotiations for the dozens of lawsuits pending against the city.

PART: