400-year-old Ecuadoran beer resurrected from yeast

In an old oak barrel, Ecuadorian bioengineer Javier Carvajal found the lucky mushroom: a 400-year-old yeast specimen that he has since managed to resurrect and use to reproduce what is considered the oldest beer in Latin America.

That single-celled microorganism, taken from just a splinter of wood, was the key to recovering the formula for an elixir first brewed in Quito in 1566 by Brother Jodoco Ricke, a Franciscan of Flemish descent who, according to historians, grew wheat. and barley introduced in what is now the Ecuadorian capital.

“We recovered not only a biological treasure, but also the 400-year-old work of silent domestication of a yeast that probably came from a chicha and was collected from the local environment,” Carvajal told AFP.

Chicha is a fermented corn drink that was brewed by the indigenous people of the Americas before Spanish colonization.

Carvajal, who already had experience recovering other yeasts, discovered the old Franciscan brewery in Quito while reading specialist beer magazines.

It took him a year to do this, but he finally managed to find a barrel from the old brewery in 2008.

It was stored in Quito’s San Francisco Convent, an imposing three-acre complex built between 1537 and 1680, which is now a museum.

After removing a splinter, Carvajal found a microscope to find a small yeast sample, which he was able to bring back to life after a long period of culture.

In his laboratory at the Catholic University of Ecuador, Carvajal takes a vial containing a variety of the Saccharomyces cerevisiaerescatada yeast.

“It lives here in a small container. It’s very modest, but it’s the star” of the lab, the 59-year-old said.

Carvajal, who comes from a family of brewers, found an article in a trade journal vaguely describing the formula for the 16th-century Franciscan drink.

Little by little, he gathered bits of information to reinvigorate the brew with flavors of cinnamon, fig, cloves, and sugar cane.

“There were a huge number of holes in the recipe and my job was to fill those holes,” said Carvajal.

“It’s a work of beer archeology within microbial archaeology” he had to perform to save the yeast, which generates most of the drink’s flavor.

After a decade of research and testing, Carvajal began producing the beer at his home in 2018, but the pandemic frustrated his efforts to commercialize it.

He still doesn’t have a launch date for his product, nor a price.

Centuries after the Franciscans domesticated yeast, Carvajal likens his work to intensive care on a molecular scale.

“It’s like they are dormant, like dried seeds, but have deteriorated over the years. So you have to reconstruct them, liquefy them, hydrate them and see if their vital functions return.”

Historian Javier Gomezjurado, who wrote a book on Quito drinks, told AFP that the brewery at the San Francisco Convent was the first brewery in Spanish America.

It started in 1566, but there were only eight friars in the monastery at the time, and production was minimal, Gomezjurado said.

With the introduction of machines into the brewing industry, old formulas started to disappear. The brewery closed in 1970.

For Carvajal, reviving the yeast and the age-old methods used to make the ancient recipe was simply a labor of love for ‘the value of the intangible’.

