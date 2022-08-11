400 million voting records show persistent gaps in turnout by race, age and political affiliation

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



A new study from BYU and the University of Virginia analyzed 400 million voter records from 2014 and 2016 elections and found that minority citizens, young people and those who support the Democratic Party are far less likely to vote than whites, older citizens and supporters of the Democratic Party. Republican Party. In addition, those in the former groups were also more likely to live in areas where their neighbors were less likely to vote.

“We’re finding that the circumstances of other citizens living around you play an important role in the turnout,” said Dr. Michael Barber, a professor of political science at BYU and co-author of the study. “Much of the country is segregated, mainly by race and partisanship. Minorities are more likely to live around other minorities who are also less likely to vote. The same is true for voters of both parties. These patterns can create a situation that results in persistent patterns of lower emergence in certain communities for various reasons.”

The study, recently published in the scientific journal PLOS One, used voter base data from analytics firm The Data Trust LLC. Researchers combined voter registration lists from all 50 states to create a file of approximately 400 million voter records over two election cycles; a 2014 midterm election and the 2016 presidential election. The large dataset is unique in scope and breadth, enabling the researchers to aggregate voter bias and district-by-district turnout in an unprecedented way.

The results point to large and persistent gaps in turnout by race, age and political affiliation. “Without the use of these new, massive national data sets, we wouldn’t be able to look at turnout with such a fine-grained analysis,” Barber said.

The data shows significant differences in emergence by variety. In 2016, white citizens voted by a percentage between 9 and 15 percentage points higher than black citizens, Asian citizens and Hispanic citizens in the same election. In 2014, the differences were even greater. Whites voted 9 to 18 percentage points higher than those same minority groups.

Similar gaps existed per political party. In both 2016 and 2014, Republicans voted more often than Democrats.

The data also showed that older citizens (aged 60 or older) voted higher than younger citizens (aged 30 or younger) at an astonishing rate of about 40 percentage points.

Barber and co-author Dr. John Holbein, a former BYU professor and current professor of public policy at the University of Virginia, argues that some differences in voter turnout can be attributed to social context. When looking at the distribution of voter turnout across communities, both black and Hispanic citizens, Democrats, and youth are more likely to live in what the authors call “turnout deserts”—constituencies where turnout is significantly lower than the national average.

“Emergency deserts are scattered all over the country. It’s not as easy as simply saying they’re ‘only in rural or urban areas,'” says Barber. “People tend to live around people who are similar to them. If racial minorities are less likely to vote and they live around other minorities, the entire neighborhood will be less likely to vote.” This could have important political implications.

Such inequalities, unfortunately, are likely to persist if there isn’t enough citizen-based pressure on elected officials (by, you get it — votes) to implement public policies to address and break such patterns.

