Patients in the US doctor’s office consider much more than just medical care when assessing their experience internally, a new study shows. Many also note the friendliness and timeliness of the staff, their ability to manage appointments online, and other additional factors when choosing to return or seek a new doctor.

A survey by OnePoll, a private survey service, found that 65 percent of patients consider how rude friendly clinic staff are when choosing another doctor. Nearly 70 percent also said they would prefer their doctor to be personal and involved with them.

The use of more modern technology is also important. Nearly half of patients said they are prefect to see the results of medical tests online, and 60 percent said they prefer to pay their medical bills online.

In general, the average patient seems to give a new doctor leeway for as many as three or four ‘mistakes’ before considering switching to another clinic. The research shows that many of these errors are largely out of the hands of doctors.

Patients in the US value their physician’s timeliness and knowledge most when choosing to stay or switch to a new physician. They also appreciate some things that are out of the doctor’s control like how friendly the staff are

“The study shows that patients want to be able to easily schedule appointments and communicate with their healthcare provider before, during and after an appointment, a trend that emerged before the pandemic but has accelerated as a result,” Daniel Cane, CEO of ModMed, who commissioned admitted to the investigation, in a statement.

‘Patients are increasingly interested in a more prominent role in managing their care.

“From scheduling their own appointments to consulting medical records to paying from their phone, the demand for patient participation is growing.”

For the study, researchers collected data from 2,000 participants. A quarter of them had no concern.

Each was asked how often they changed doctors and what the reason was.

The most common reasons reported for patients seeing new doctors were mostly things they had no control over – 40 percent indicated a change in insurance and 35 percent said they made a change because they moved to a new city .

However, more than a third, 35 percent, said they had recently switched to a doctor who was “a better fit.”

Many patients find it important to be able to book appointments, check in and pay medical bills online (file photo)

Many people seem to switch doctors for other reasons. When asked, 79 percent of respondents said their doctor’s timeliness was a “very” or “somewhat” important factor to them.

The survey found that patients waited an average of up to 30 minutes in the waiting room and 85 minutes in the exam room for the doctor after 40 minutes for post-appointment needs, before starting to feel frustrated.

Another important factor was the physician’s perceived knowledge and thoroughness – 71 percent thought it was very or somewhat important.

Slightly more than three-quarters, 77 percent, also said the physician’s personal and involvement was important whether they chose to stay.

However, some factors are not directly related to the doctor himself.

Nearly two-thirds of patients said the friendliness of the clinic’s staff was important to them.

It is also important for many patients to be able to use online tools in healthcare.

More than 60 percent indicate that being able to make appointments online as well as paying bills online is important to them.

On average, patients give a doctor four ‘mistakes’ before they decide to switch, the study shows.