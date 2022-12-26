4-year-old girl critical after nearly drowning in Sydney’s western outback

A four-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was found unconscious in a swimming pool in Sydney’s inner west on boxing day.
Family members tried to revive the girl after pulling her out of the pool at a unit complex on Baywater Drive in Wentworth Point around 6:15 p.m. Monday.
They were still performing CPR when emergency services arrived at the apartment and paramedics took over. The girl was taken to Westmead Hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.
Auburn Police Station officers are investigating the matter.
The incident is among a series of water incidents that claimed the lives of three Victorians and a South Australian over the long weekend.
A 17-year-old Melbourne boy died near Mordialloc, in the south of the city, on Monday afternoon after an extensive aerial search found his body in the water. He was unresponsive and could not be revived.
Earlier in the afternoon, a man believed to be in his 30s was seen struggling in the water at a lake in Ebden, north-east Victoria, after chasing his dog at Kookaburra Point. They pulled him ashore and took him to the hospital, but then he died.
At around 7pm on Monday, a 73-year-old South Australian woman died after being pulled unconscious from the water in Seacliff, south of Adelaide.