4-year-old girl critical after nearly drowning in Sydney’s western outback

A four-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was found unconscious in a swimming pool in Sydney’s inner west on boxing day.

Family members tried to revive the girl after pulling her out of the pool at a unit complex on Baywater Drive in Wentworth Point around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Four people drowned over the long weekend and a four-year-old girl is in critical condition in Sydney. Credit:craig abraham

They were still performing CPR when emergency services arrived at the apartment and paramedics took over. The girl was taken to Westmead Hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Auburn Police Station officers are investigating the matter.