4 Tips About Filing an Insurance Claim

Insurance is an essential part of everyday life and, in many cases, is a legal requirement. Our cars are insured, as are our homes and possessions, and we will have medical insurance to cover us should we ever need any treatment.

Many of us will never have to file an insurance claim and can simply live with the reassuring knowledge that it will be there if we need it. However, for the less fortunate who have been involved in some kind of incident, a car accident for example, filing claims and dealing with insurance companies can become a bit of a nightmare. To save you the headache that can come with such a situation, we’ve put together a guide with four top tips about filing an insurance claim. Keep reading to check them out.

What is an Insurance Claim?

Before we get into the tips for filing an insurance claim, first we need to discuss what they are and how they work.

Insurance is protection you can purchase that, in the case of an unforeseen accident or emergency, should cover the financial costs involved. Insurance can be purchased for pretty much anything, but some of the most common types of insurance include insurance for cars, homes, possessions or health, generally things that would be too expensive for an individual to pay for themselves.

If something happens to something that you have covered by insurance, you’re in a car accident and your car is damaged, for example, you will have to file a claim with your insurance company for them to cover the costs of the repairs.

Typically, insurance claims are relatively straightforward to file, usually just a form with some details about what has happened. However, they can get more involved depending on the complexity and severity of the incident in question.

The insurance company will assess your claim and, through the use of an insurance adjuster, will determine how much, if any, financial remuneration you are entitled. Sometimes a claimant may not agree with the insurance company’s decision, but in the end it’s up to the insurance adjuster. Disagreements between companies and claimants can sometimes lead to long running and often bitter disputes.

To avoid this happening to you, let’s take a look at some tips for filing an insurance claim.

Phone the Police

One of the most commonly filed insurance claims is for auto insurance, with collision claims making up the majority of these. Let’s use a collision claim as an example and look at what you should do should you need to file one.

If you are involved in an auto collision, the first thing you should do is to contact the police. Not only can the police act as witnesses and provide proof in support of your claim, but they can also make sure everyone is safe after the collision and prevent any arguments breaking out between the involved parties. What’s more, many states will require a police report as part of a collision claim.

Gather Information

Once you have made sure that there is no further danger and risk of further collisions, you should start gathering information about the incident and what has taken place. Note the time, the street you’re at or the location you are at, and get personal details from the other involved party or party, including their name, contact details, license plate, and information on their insurance provider.

Take Photos

The advent of mobile camera phones has done wonders for the claimant in an insurance claim situation. Take photos of everything you think is relevant, including damage to your car, the other car or cars, the surrounding area, license plates, and any other damage that may have been caused. The more pictures you have the easier it will be to process your claim.

Speak to your Insurance Company

You should aim to speak to your insurance company as soon as you can, ideally from the scene of the incident if that is possible. You’ll be able to give them an overview of what has happened while the details are still fresh in your mind, you can find that you have forgotten some of the specifics of the situation if you are filing your claim days later.

Speaking to your insurance company straight away will help set the wheels in motion and can work to speed up the process of being awarded your claim. However, only once you have collected as much information as you possibly can should you move forward with filing your claim.

Conclusion

Don’t let the thought of having to file an insurance claim overwhelm you. While it may be an unpleasant task and will undoubtedly be in connection with an incident or situation you’d rather forget, unfortunately it is a part of life. Knowing the best way to go about it will ensure the process is smooth and successful, allowing you to put it behind you and move on.