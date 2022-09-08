4 things to know about the bivalent booster campaign rollout

“Winter is not that far away,” President Joe Biden said in a statement on Tuesday. “Over the past two years we have seen a rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths. That doesn’t have to be the case this year. If you are 12 and older, go get your new Covid-19 shot this fall.”

Who can take a hit?

The FDA last Wednesday approved the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shots for anyone 12 years and older and Moderna’s bivalent booster for adults, as long as it’s been at least two months since their last injection. The CDC’s Independent Vaccines Advisory Committee then recommended the injections the next day, a move Walensky quickly formally endorsed.

People who have not received a Covid-19 injection are not eligible for a booster until they have completed the original vaccine regimen. The White House said Covid-19 shots would be reformulated for annual booster campaigns. This year’s shot includes the original Covid strain plus the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, the most circulating variants in the population.

What’s new about this? version of the Covid-19 vaccine?

The FDA and CDC approved the new boosters based on data available from studies on mice and those on humans using a different reformulated booster targeting a previously dominant strain.

There is no clinical trial data to support the specific bivalent boosters, but the agencies believe that the evidence from the studies companies had time to conduct is sufficient given the ongoing risk of the evolving virus. The process is similar to the way health authorities develop and update the annual flu shot.

When and where can you score?

Major retail pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, began offering appointments for the new bivalent shots Friday. But individual pharmacies may not offer the new bivalent boosters immediately.

“Government dissemination of the updated boosters is ongoing and individual CVS dispensary locations will receive the bivalent COVID-19 boosters on a rolling basis over the coming days and weeks,” CVS said in a statement last week.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters Tuesday that the Biden administration’s main focus is making sure vaccines are available to high-risk Americans, especially those 50 and older.

“By the end of this week, more than 90 percent of Americans will live within five miles of these new updated vaccines,” Becerra said. “We expect appointments to be widely available within the next week or so.”

What could change these plans?

Biden administration officials stressed that the recently unveiled strategy is based on current data and scientists’ understanding of the virus, which could change.

“The wildcard of a way out, out-of-left-field variant is coming, when that happens all bets are off and we change,” Fauci said.

Another wrinkle: Federal funds to buy and distribute Covid-19 vaccines may run out in January, Dawn O’Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, said in August.

“We are grateful for the bipartisan support from Congress for our response efforts, but it has been over 530 days since we last received new funding for COVID-19 and without additional funding it will be difficult to implement these countermeasures. continue to purchase and distribute.” she wrote in a blog post.

However, there are plans for the private sector to catch up when public funding runs out. Most Americans with health insurance will likely let their plans cover the cost of Covid-19 vaccines, but public health experts are likely to warn access to the uninsured will suffer.