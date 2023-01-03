4 survive after Tesla plunges off California cliff, driver arrested for attempted murder

SAN MATEO COUNTY, California (crown) — The driver of a Tesla that crashed off a cliff Monday in San Mateo County has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol. Investigators believe the man deliberately crashed the car carrying two young children.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling on Highway 1 near Devil’s Slide, a steep coastal strip about 30 kilometers outside of San Francisco, when the went over the edge of a cliff and fell about 250 feet.

Firefighters had to rappel down the cliff to save the two children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy. A helicopter crew was lowered to help two adults – a man and a woman, both 41 – from the vehicle.

CHP said Monday those in the vehicle had serious injuries but all survived.

On Tuesday, CHP confirmed that the driver of the Tesla, identified as a Pasadena man, had been arrested for attempted murder and child molestation. He is currently being treated for his injuries at a hospital and will be incarcerated at the San Mateo County Jail upon release.

“CHP investigators worked through the night interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from the crime scene,” CHP said. “Based on the evidence gathered, investigators developed probable reasons to believe that this incident was an intentional act.”

Jeremy Renner shares update following a serious snow plow accident while helping a family member



CHP does not know what driving mode the Tesla was in at the time of the crash, but does not believe that to be a factor.

Officials are continuing the investigation into the crash. Any witnesses are requested to contact the CHP – San Francisco Area at (415) 557-1094.