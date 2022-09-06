4 Reasons You Should Choose Frozen Donor Eggs Instead of Fresh

As if having a hard time getting pregnant wasn’t challenging enough, deciding on the ‘right’ treatment option for your situation makes everything even more complicated.

From IVF to surrogacy, there’s a vast range of infertility treatments to fit the needs of different individuals and couples. However, within these options there are often even more choices to make.

Take egg donation, for example.

While someone might assume deciding to use an egg donor is the end of the decision-making process, there’s actually one more choice they need to make – whether fresh vs. frozen donor egg cycles will be the best fit for their needs.

Both options provide valid results, but one choice usually reigns supreme.

Frozen donor eggs tend to offer the benefits many families are looking for. From lower price points to larger donor pools, there are four key reasons why frozen egg donation might be the family-building solution you need.

1. Frozen Donor Eggs Cost Less Than Fresh

Often, when someone decides to use donor eggs to conceive, they’ve already undergone many other treatments which were unsuccessful. In fact, they have likely already spent an exorbitant amount of money on fertility treatment. For this reason, they might need the most affordable egg donor option available.

When families choose frozen donor eggs, they’re not required to pay for several costs attributed to a fresh cycle, such as the donor’s lost wages, room and board, and travel compensation, thereby reducing the overall cost of their treatment.

Many frozen egg donation programs, such as Donor Egg Bank USA, also provide options to help decrease the financial burden of treatment costs.

2. Large Pool of Egg Donor Candidates

Using a fresh egg donor requires finding someone willing to travel or who lives in your local region. Unfortunately, this greatly diminishes the number of candidates available to you.

With frozen egg donation, your donor’s eggs will have already been collected and stored for future use. Hopeful parents have access to a significant number of potential donors.

Whether you’re hoping to choose a donor with similar looks, heritage, or educational background, there’s a full range of options to explore. What’s even better is that each possible donor will have already undergone extensive screening protocols before their eggs are collected.

This screening process includes but isn’t limited to:

Background checks

Drug screenings

Psychological evaluations

Medical examinations

Genetic testing

3. Less Risk of Cycle Cancellation

Fresh donor eggs certainly offer great possibilities to people looking to build a family. Unfortunately, they also pose a particular set of risks. One of the most frustrating is the risk of cancellation.

This is mainly because fresh cycles require precise synchronization between a donor and recipient’s menstrual cycles. Simple things like missing doctors’ appointments or forgetting to take medication can greatly increase the likelihood of a fresh donor egg cycle being canceled.

4. Trustworthy Success Rates

When lab workers first began freezing eggs for storage, they used a slow-freeze technology which resulted in ice crystal formation and cellular damage. Unfortunately, these problems led to reduced success rates.

Yet, thanks to modern technology, significant strides have been made and the success rates for frozen donor eggs are a completely different story.

Labs now use an innovative flash-freezing technique known as vitrification to freeze and store eggs after their collection. This process ensures specimens are exposed to advanced cryoprotectants that eliminate the risk of damage.

Thanks to this development, physicians can now provide their patients with an improved chance of conception using frozen donor eggs. In fact, success rates from frozen eggs now nearly equal those of their fresh alternative.

Making the Best Egg Donation Decision Doesn’t Have to Be a Challenge

Picking between fresh and frozen donor eggs can feel like a choice wrought with confusion. After all, both feel like a good decision when you want to start a family, but figuring out which is the ‘right’ choice doesn’t always seem clear.

If you’re looking for affordability, reliability, and options, there’s no better decision than frozen egg donation.

While this method may have been frowned upon in decades past due to unreliable freezing technologies, modern developments have turned it into a trustworthy infertility solution.

Don’t get weighed down amid the pros and cons of fresh vs. frozen donor eggs. If you want results you can rely on, a frozen egg donor is the way to go.