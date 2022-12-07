4 Reasons Why You Should Hire a Social Security Disability Attorney

If you’re applying for social security disability benefits, you should hire an attorney. You might think you can manage it all yourself. After all, as per Statista’s data, lawyer rates in the U.S., on average, are between $100 and $150.

However, know that it’s much harder than it seems on paper and is not worth saving a few hundred dollars. There are many obstacles, and you need to properly cross all of them if you’re to achieve the results you want.

For a more detailed overview, here are a few reasons why you should hire a social security disability attorney when seeking benefits:

#1 You Can’t Afford to Wait

The longer you wait to seek a disability attorney, the more you lose and the more likely it is that your case will be denied and never reconsidered. Besides, it gets more difficult for an attorney to prove that your health issues are keeping you from working when you wait to act.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) considers whether or not a person’s condition has evolved over time when deciding if they qualify for benefits on their own merits or if they need to rely on other factors such as their age. Thus, the sooner you get this done, the better, which is why you need an attorney to get things done as soon as possible.

#2 Everyone Needs Legal Representation

While the social security disability claims process may seem straightforward, it is not. Doing the paperwork can be overwhelming, too. There are many different ways to prove you are disabled, but if you make mistakes in the paperwork or if your application is rejected for a reason that can be reversed, then you will have lost out on valuable time and money spent on your claim.

A good attorney knows how to navigate these tricky waters and get you approved every time. They know what information to include in each document as well as which documents should be submitted first so that everything gets processed correctly from the beginning.

#3 You Could be Wrong About Your Benefits

You may think that you know what your disability benefits are worth, but it’s important to remember that the government has lawyers on its side. This means that they have experience with navigating the legal system and can help you win your case.

It also means that when you apply for benefits, there are more people on their side than yours. If you don’t have an attorney on your side, then you’re facing an uphill battle from day one of your claim.

Besides, you might have basic general knowledge regarding these claims, but you might not be aware of how state laws work. For instance, in Los Angeles, California, you can get 12 weeks of disability insurance leave because of your pregnancy.

Then, eight weeks after birth, you’re entitled to an additional eight weeks of paid family leave. You might not know how these two leaves work or what differentiates them, but your attorney will.

This policy is applicable to the entire state of California, including Los Angeles. Thus, if you’re living in LA, you should get in touch with a social security disability attorney from Los Angeles who represents clients locally and deals with such cases.

They will have a much easier time navigating these conditions and how you can get the best benefits out of them. Otherwise, you might confuse the disability leave and the paid leave and get into all sorts of trouble when trying to claim them.

Similarly, if you’re living in San Diego, San Francisco, or San Jose, you fall under similar jurisdiction. In that case, you can hire local social security disability attorneys from San Diego, San Francisco, or wherever you might be living. These local attorneys are likely more well-versed when it comes to state laws than you.

#4 Your Understanding of the Law is Limited

If you or a loved one is applying for social security disability benefits, it’s important to understand your legal rights under federal law. It’s also important that you know exactly what type of evidence is needed to prove those rights and when that evidence needs to be presented.

Here’s how social security disability attorneys can help:

Advising you on what types of documents and evidence will be necessary to build your claim

Preparing a formal application for benefits on your behalf

Interfacing with the agency’s administrative staff members and their attorneys to ensure that all relevant information has been obtained and assessed

Communicating directly with medical providers to obtain relevant documentation about your medical condition(s)

Presenting any additional information or clarification requested by the agency as part of its reconsideration process

As per data obtained from the Social Security Administration website, over 70,000 people in the U.S. received either social security or supplemental security income (SSI) or both in October 2022. More and more people are getting to understand how these claims work, which is why more people are able to get it every year. Without lawyering up, you might not be able to do the same.

The bottom line is that you can’t afford to wait. If your disability claim is denied, the government will take away your benefits and leave you with nothing. Besides, without a lawyer, you might not get all the benefits you’re entitled to. Thus, it’s always a wise decision to hire an attorney when seeking social security disability benefits.