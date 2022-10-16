4 hurt in shooting outside Atlanta university library

ATLANTA (AP) – Four people have been injured, including three students, in a shooting while arriving home from Clark Atlanta University in front of a campus library on Sunday, authorities said.

A large group of people were listening to a DJ near the Atlanta University Center’s Robert W. Woodruff library around 12:30 p.m. when officers on patrol in the area heard shots fired, Atlanta police said.

A preliminary investigation found that three students and one other person were injured when shots were fired from a vehicle, Clark Atlanta University said.

Atlanta police said several people were shot. One of the victims was grazed and refused medical attention. Three others were taken to a hospital, although they were conscious and alert.

Clark Atlanta is part of Atlanta University Center’s consortium of historically black colleges.

