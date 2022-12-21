4-H Veterinary Science Project begins February 2023

BALLSTON SPA, NY (NEWS10) — Saratoga County 4-H has announced its Veterinary Science Project, which will begin in February 2023. The program enables 4-H youth members and non-members ages 12 and older to learn about minor and major veterinary medicine.

The program will run every Tuesday for six weeks starting February 21, 2023. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from local veterinary professionals through a variety of activities. Presentations, workshops and visits to veterinary clinics and farms are part of the program. The courses are designed as an introduction to the field, covering topics such as nutrition, reproduction, animal husbandry and handling. Those who find a passion during this program can also explore additional programming during the Fall Advanced Vet Science project.

The project costs $15 for 4-H members and $20 for non-members. Registration is limited to 12 youth and must be received by February 13. For more information, contact Rylie Lear – McLenithan, 4-H Livestock Educator at (518) 885-8995 or rjl287@cornell.edu. You can also visit the Cornell Cooperative 4-H website for more details.