4 First Aid Basics Every Individual Should Know Post-COVID-19

The news about Coronavirus came as a surprise to many people. What started as ordinary news soon became a pandemic affecting every corner of the globe. Before one could come to terms with what was happening, the deadly virus was already spreading like wildfire. Although the virus is manageable now, many still feel that there is a lot they would have done differently if they had first aid skills.

If you are one of those people who wish they knew more about first aid, this blog post is for you. It will go ahead and explain the top five first aid basics that every individual should know post-Covid-19:

Bleeding Control

Almost every individual gets cuts or scrapes on a regular basis. These minor injuries usually do not require professional medical attention and can be treated at home. However, with the Coronavirus still circulating, it’s essential to take extra precautions when dealing with any wound.

If you are severely bleeding, the first thing to do is to press against the wound using a clean cloth. If you cannot apply pressure yourself, you can use a tourniquet. However, a tourniquet should be the last resort and only be applied by trained personnel. If the bleeding is constant and doesn’t stop after applying pressure for several minutes, then it’s time to seek professional medical attention.

What if the wound is critical, for example, a gunshot wound on the chest? While awaiting professional help, applying pressure on the wound is still the best thing to do. If first aid technology like chest seals is used, the wounded person might survive. If you check this training, you will learn that applying the chest seal is not that difficult. You don’t need to be a doctor or in the military to do it.

CPR

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many individuals encountered instances of people suddenly collapsing after developing breathing problems. Many people were left wishing they knew how to perform CPR since it could’ve saved lives in such critical conditions.

CPR is an emergency procedure that blends chest compressions with artificial ventilation. This helps preserve intact brain function until professional care is applied to restore normal blood circulation and breathing.

It’s important to remember that CPR should only be performed on someone who is unresponsive and not breathing or not breathing normally.

Lowering A High Fever

Covid-19 is often known for causing high fevers among patients. While fevers are common in many homesteads and are generally harmless, they can indicate an infection. Additionally, they can be uncomfortable, hence the need for first aid.

There are a few tactics you can apply to minimize the level of discomfort, in addition to taking medication.

Here are ways to break the fever while at home:

Encourage the affected person to wear lightweight clothes and blankets

Provide plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration

Encourage the affected person to stay in bed and rest

Use cold compresses when necessary

If there’s mild shortness of breath, monitor the person’s oxygen levels using a pulse oximeter

If it’s accompanied by nausea, rashes, and other symptoms, it’s advisable to seek medical help, especially if it’s a kid involved. Your doctor is well placed to offer further assistance on the next point of action.

Heat Stroke Prevention

Since Covid-19 instances are currently declining, restrictions have been relaxed. While many people have begun to enjoy outdoor activities, especially since the arrival of summer, it’s still wise to remember that spending a lot of time in the sun can result in heat stroke. According to meteorological records, heat wave conditions are rising, and so is the number of heat-related fatalities.

A heat stroke happens when your body’s temperature rises to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Symptoms of heat stroke include dizziness, headache, nausea, redness in the face and neck area, rapid heartbeat, and confusion. Heat stroke can lead to organ damage or even death if left untreated.

For the elderly, especially, heat wave conditions can be hazardous. A study by the National Institute on Aging found that heat waves are one of the leading causes of death among older adults in the United States.

There are a few things you can do to ensure older adults are safe during a heat wave or at least lower the risk of developing the condition:

Ensure they stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, preferably water or electrolyte-rich drinks.

Discourage them from engaging in exhausting activities during the hottest hours of the day and make them take breaks often if they must be outdoors.

Advise them to dress in loose, light-colored clothing to help keep them cool.

If you or someone you’re with begins to experience symptoms of heat stroke, it’s important to act quickly. Get out of the heat and into a cool area as soon as possible. Remove any excess clothing and apply cool compresses to the skin. If possible, drink cool fluids.

Final Thoughts

Although Covid-19 came with many challenges, it also highlighted the importance of being prepared for any eventuality. First aid knowledge is one of the essential tools that everyone should have in their toolkit. By familiarizing yourself with these five first aid basics, you can be better equipped to handle whatever life throws your way post-Covid-19.