4 Factors To Consider When Building On a Sloping Block

Building a house on a sloped land can give some elegant results! You and your family will love living in a house that is built on a sloping block. However, with the opportunity for the great design comes some responsibilities as well. Proper safety with the best living conditions can be assured with some modern split level home designs. Living in a hilly region is always exciting. Below discussed factors must be considered for the best results when building on a sloping block.

Type of Slope:

Since the slope on the piece of land is completely natural and untouched in the past, it shall be studied before taking any design decision. From the area of approach, study the direction of the slope whether it is going downwards or upwards. Apart from that, you must also observe the steepness of the slope. Your design decisions will vary if the slope is steep. After a certain period of time, you must get the slope surveyed to get a proper drawing of the sloping piece of land. This will increase the accuracy and will prevent any problems in the future.

Soil Stability:

The land you have bought for the construction of your house must be fit as well as stable for construction. If the soil is unstable, it may create some problems for construction. This is the reason why it is suggested to conduct a soil test before starting the construction. The instability of the soil can also cause some major issues to the structure in the future. The movement of water and air can cause movement of the soil. The nature of the foundation of your house will depend on soil conditions and its stability.

Drainage Conditions:

During rainfall and snowfall, the water will follow the natural slope to get drained from the site. There might be some natural drainage system on the site. You shall study the same before placing the built mass on the piece of land. Firstly, you shall try respecting and following the natural drainage system. If the same is not possible, then you must build an artificial drainage system for the residence. Water logging can degrade the structure and living experience of your family. Therefore, make sure that there is a good provision for drainage in case of rain or snowfall.

Cost of Construction:

There are more challenges and work required on sloping land as compared to flat land. As a result, the cost of construction on sloping land is greater as compared on flat land. Everything from the foundation to retaining walls has to be stronger and more durable. This results in an increase in the cost of construction. However, if you ensure following the existing terrain of the site, you can save money on levelling and filling the site. You shall discuss the total cost of construction with the builder. Move forward only when you are comfortable with the cost of construction for building on a sloping block.