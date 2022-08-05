4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Four people were seriously injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday.

The four victims — two men and two women — were injured in Lafayette Park, right outside the White House complex, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Department.

Secret Service officers and U.S. park police witnessed the lightning strike and rushed to provide first aid, officials said.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and transported the victims to hospital with “critical, life-threatening injuries,” fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

Part of the park remained closed for more than an hour on Thursday evening with emergency services on the scene.

US firefighters race to protect Yosemite’s giant redwoods

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.