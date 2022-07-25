$4.6million Powerball jackpot: Winner to buy a dog and go on holiday

A Sydney man is “utter disbelief” after discovering that he is now a multimillionaire winning over $4.6 million in a lottery.

The Balmain man had the only winning ticket in the first division in the Powerball draw last Thursday, but confessed that he was “too busy” to check if he had won.

It wasn’t until Saturday morning that the Sydney winner checked his ticket and saw that he had won $4,645,700.55.

“I checked my account Friday morning but didn’t look at my Powerball registration,” the man told The Lott.

‘I was actually buying a ticket for another draw!

‘I only noticed the victory on Saturday. My first reaction was utter disbelief. I had to sit down for a few minutes because I thought I was going to pass out from the excitement.’

The man said he has yet to celebrate the win, explaining that he has “no idea” what to do with his winnings, other than buying a dog and taking his family on vacation.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to do,” he said.

‘I need to let this sink in and process it over the next few days.

“I would like to go on holiday abroad with the family soon and buy a family dog, but after that I have no idea what I’m going to do.”

The man bought the winning 18-game QuickPick entry online at thelott.com with winning numbers 9, 8, 25, 7, 26, 2, and 24.

Lott’s Division 1 winning count has now reached 255 since the start of the year, with 68 wins in NSW.

In 2021, 14 Powerball Division 1 winners across Australia won over $550.1 million in prize money and offered an $80 million jackpot three times.

Of the 14 winning entries in 2021, seven have landed in NSW, four in Queensland, two in Victoria and one in Western Australia.