37-year-old man is arrested after a Tesco shopper was ‘stabbed’ during a mass brawl at a supermarket branch

A man has been arrested after a customer was allegedly stabbed and seriously injured during a mass brawl at a Tesco store.

Emergency services rushed to the Meir Park branch of the supermarket in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, at 2.05pm on Friday 30 December.

Staffordshire Police cordoned off part of the car park for several hours as part of their investigation.

A 37-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on suspicion of intentional injury.

Emergency services rushed to the Meir Park branch of the supermarket (pictured) in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, at 2:05pm on Friday 30 December.

Two men, one in his 20s with facial injuries and one in his 40s with arms and knee injuries, were taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: ‘We were called in to reports of a stabbing on Lysander Road, Meir Park. An ambulance, a paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car from Cosford were on the scene.

“On arrival we found a man with serious injuries. He was treated on the spot and transported to hospital for further examination.’

MailOnline has approached the police for a statement on the latest news about the suspect and the condition of the two men who were taken to hospital.

Police are now calling on witnesses to the incident to contact them with CCTV or dashcam footage via Facebook, Twitter or call 101, citing incident number 338 dated December 30.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.