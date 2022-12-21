$36.5 million from Monsanto water pollution settlement headed to Bay Area cities, Alameda County

One of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies is set to pay tens of millions of dollars to Bay Area cities after settling a class action lawsuit involving PCBs, a toxic chemical compound manufactured by Monsanto that has been found in rainwater, sediment and the rivers for decades. , streams of the area seeped and lakes.

Germany-based Bayer, which acquired the now-defunct Monsanto in 2018, will distribute a total of $36.5 million to 13 Bay Area cities and Alameda County. The recipients are major cities – San Jose, Oakland and San Francisco – and smaller ones, including Antioch, Alameda, San Leandro and Vallejo.

The lawsuit, which dates back to March 2015 in the US District Court for Central California, centered around the chemical compound polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs. Between the 1930s and 1970s, Monsanto was the sole manufacturer of PCBs, which were used in a variety of industrial and domestic applications.

Plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit argued that the company knew about its toxicity but turned a blind eye. It was later found that the chemical had contaminated stormwater systems and its exposure has been linked to a variety of health problems, including liver and respiratory problems, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

“They knew it was dangerous, but sold it anyway,” Oakland’s Chief Assistant City Attorney Maria Bee said in an interview Tuesday. “Monsanto has been polluting and polluting the bay’s stormwater for decades. It is important that they are accountable.”

San Jose City Attorney Nora Frimann described the settlement as “a new application of public nuisance theory” against a stormwater pollution control manufacturer.

According to Baron and Budd, the law firm that oversaw the lawsuit, the settlement marks the first time a product manufacturer has paid damages for rainwater contamination.

Monsanto stopped manufacturing PCBs in 1977. The Environmental Protection Agency banned the compound in 1979, with a treaty later banning its production worldwide in 2001.

The settlement also includes thousands of other cities, counties and port districts across the country, totaling $537.5 million in payouts. Dozens of other California cities and counties also received settlement money, ranging from millions of dollars to just a few thousand. The settlement funds will be used for the reduction of PCBs.

The following Bay Area governments received more than $500,000:

Alameda – $1,402,294

Alameda County – $1,098,046

Antioch – $2,647,760

Berkeley – $1,674,249

Burlingame – $556,015

Daly City – $1,314,500

Fremont – $540,650

Hayward – $515,528

Oakland – $7,500,000

San Francisco – $7,500,000

San Jose – $4,547,238

San Leandro – $1,910,514

South San Francisco – $1,100,928

Vallejo – $4,203,515

“We are pleased with the court’s decision to grant final approval to the class settlement that resolves most of the company’s exposure to the municipal government’s PCB water litigation,” Bayer wrote in a statement. “Under the proposed agreement, Bayer admits no liability or wrongdoing of any kind, and the court’s final approval fully resolves the claims of class members.”

The settlement comes after Bayer agreed in 2020 to pay more than $10 billion for Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide, which plaintiffs alleged was linked to cancer.