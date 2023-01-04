32,900 tickets issued during the DWI performance over the holiday season

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York State Police issued 32,934 tickets and arrested 453 disabled drivers during the National DWI Crackdown, which ran from Dec. 14 through Jan. 1. In addition, the police investigated 4,417 accidents, which resulted in 528 injuries and eight fatalities.

Steven A. Nigrelli, Acting Superintendent of the New York State Police, said, “One of the New York State Police’s mission priorities is to improve highway safety by focusing on reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents. drink-driving. The New York State Police urges motorists to make safety their top priority to help reduce accidents. Our message is simple: don’t drink while driving. By being proactive, we can reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents due to drunk driving and driving while intoxicated.”

A total of 2,690 tickets were issued in the Capital Region and 39 drivers were arrested for DWI. Below is the full breakdown: