32,900 tickets issued during the DWI performance over the holiday season

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York State Police issued 32,934 tickets and arrested 453 disabled drivers during the National DWI Crackdown, which ran from Dec. 14 through Jan. 1. In addition, the police investigated 4,417 accidents, which resulted in 528 injuries and eight fatalities.

Steven A. Nigrelli, Acting Superintendent of the New York State Police, said, “One of the New York State Police’s mission priorities is to improve highway safety by focusing on reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents. drink-driving. The New York State Police urges motorists to make safety their top priority to help reduce accidents. Our message is simple: don’t drink while driving. By being proactive, we can reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents due to drunk driving and driving while intoxicated.”

A total of 2,690 tickets were issued in the Capital Region and 39 drivers were arrested for DWI. Below is the full breakdown:

Rubbish  Region  Speed DWI arrests(# people) Distracted driving  Child seat/  Seat belt  Move over  Total  Tickets(including other violations)
A  Western NY  843 36 78 67 13 2,597
B  North country  681 22 21 42 28 2,204
C  Southern layer  898 23 55 36 29 2,369
D  Central NY  753 41 62 124 11 2,945
E  Finger lakes  917 33 60 135 19 3,302
F  Upper Hudson Valley  1,271 87 140 131 27 3,138
G  Capital Region  1,008 39 94 38 48 2,690
K  Lower Hudson Valley  1,911 76 108 85 35 4.122
L  Long Island  845 49 134 75 3 2,931
NYC the city of New York 262 11 53 56 2 1,831
T  NYS Thruway  1,916 36 107 127 101 4,805

