3-year-old Afghan girl who MISSED from Texas playground is seen in new surveillance footage

San Antonio police have released new surveillance footage showing the moment a three-year-old Afghan girl walked away from a playground before her mother reported her missing last year.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on the playground inside her private Villas Del Cabo apartment complex on December 20, 2021.

Her mother, Zarmeena, had said that she was watching Lina play with her younger brother when she turned away for five minutes. When she turned around, she couldn’t see her daughter among the dozen children.

Footage taken by a resident’s security camera now shows Lina playing with her mother and younger brother on the playground that day before heading out the door.

The little girl looked both ways and twisted her hair before disappearing from sight.

Newly released surveillance footage shows 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil exiting a playground at her San Antonio apartment complex before walking away.

The new video comes a year after the girl was reported missing, as San Antonio police provided an update on their investigation into Lina’s disappearance.

“At some point in the video, she came off the screen and that was the last sighting we have of her in the video,” Jeremy Volz said.

He noted that San Antonio police officers, working in conjunction with the FBI, have followed up hundreds of leads on Lina’s whereabouts, but none have come to fruition and officers have still not been able to locate the now four-year-old girl. .

Det. Germán Fuentes, from the Special Victims Unit, added that he thought the circumstances of the girl’s disappearance were suspicious and said that “children do not vanish into thin air.

“To be honest, it’s suspicious circumstances based on the age of the girl, the fact that we haven’t found any evidence to indicate where she is,” he said in the video posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page.

Fuentes added: ‘There is a critical witness somewhere out there. That person who knows something needs to come forward and reveal what he knows.’

And, Volz said, the San Antonio Police Department will not give up on the search for the young immigrant.

“That’s our ultimate goal, is to find Lina,” he said. “Until they find her, no person or theory can be ruled out as to what happened to her.”

The four-year-old boy disappeared on December 20, 2021 in what police say are suspicious circumstances.

Lina’s mother, Zarmeena, said she turned around for a few minutes and when she turned around she couldn’t see her daughter playing on the playground with the other children.

Zarmeena has said that she remembers letting her daughter out to play with other children on December 20, 2021.

At around 5:30 pm, Zarmeena was watching Lina, who was wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes, run around the complex’s playground. He glanced at the back of Lina’s neck before walking away from her for five minutes.

When he turned around, he couldn’t find Lina among the dozen children.

He then knocked on every door for the next 30 minutes before calling Lina’s father, Riaz.

“I kept thinking that Lina would show up,” he said, noting that he thought his daughter had gone off to play with another local Afghan family.

Both Riaz and Zarmeena contacted various local Afghan community leaders to help them search for their daughter.

“Our community does not trust the authorities,” said Lawang Mangal. ‘He did not know what to do.’

Within an hour of Lina’s disappearance, Mangal urged the Sardar family to call the police.

The local Afghan refugee community rallied for days to search for Lina

Locals came together for a community search and rescue effort following Lina’s disappearance.

Authorities then rushed to the apartment complex, Volz said, and went door-to-door in the apartment complex to question all the residents.

They checked cars and dumpsters for the toddler, and used dogs to search the area around the playground.

In the first few hours, Police Chief William McManus said, those dogs were able to pick up a scent but quickly lost it and were never able to pick it up again.

Local officials then called in the FBI to help with the search, given the suspicious circumstances surrounding the case.

By September, McManus said both departments had examined all the tips and leads over the course of nine months, but were still unable to uncover any new information.

He said that at the time he was confused by the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about this case, the family or the police, that’s not fazed,” McManus said.

‘No one vanishes into thin air, and I don’t think Lina either. She never gives up. I don’t think the police ever give up on a case.

Pamela Allen, a spokeswoman for the family, said KENS5 that a private investigator has also been hired to assist investigators.

“There have been some leads that have come in, but nothing solid,” he said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the dogs were able to pick up her scent in the hours after Lina went missing but quickly lost it.

Police and FBI agents tour the playground scene inside the gated Villas Del Cabo apartment complex.

Public searches for Lina in the San Antonio area have since been canceled as authorities no longer believe she is still in Texas.

But Allen has urged all locals to continue to wear buttons with Lina’s face on them and post flyers describing her appearance.

“We think someone will say something that will turn out to be good advice,” Allen said.

There is a $250,000 reward available to anyone who can provide information leading to Lina’s whereabouts.

At the time of her disappearance, she was described as being four feet tall and weighing 55 pounds, with brown eyes and straight, shoulder-length brown hair tied into a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red dress, and black shoes.

The young woman had previously survived a suicide bombing in Afghanistan

His father, Riaz, said he decided to have the family flee Afghanistan, where “threats” were raised against his family.

His disappearance came as a shock to the local Afghan community, many of whom had moved to Texas from the war-torn country.

The Khil family, for example, moved to the US in 2019 from Afghanistan after fleeing “threats posed to us,” Lina’s father Riaz told KENS5.

Riaz was an Afghan soldier who aided US forces and was granted immigration before Lina’s birth, and when they returned to the country for a family visit, Lina and her family survived a suicide bombing that killed 13 US soldiers and hundreds of others. Afghans in the summer. of 2021.

Riaz said he believed San Antonio was a good place to relocate his family, as the city hosts about 2,600 Afghan refugees.

“We came from Afghanistan to have a happy and secure life here, but it wasn’t like that,” Riaz said.

My whole life was ruined.

“Throughout our lives we have not been as sad as yesterday and today,” Riaz Khil said last year as she continued the search for her little daughter.

Now he works as a truck driver while his wife has become entwined with a community of Afghan women who live in their apartment complex.

Anyone with information can call the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.