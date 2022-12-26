3 Washington state power substations vandalized

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Vandalism at three electrical substations in western Washington early Sunday initially knocked out power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

The attacks come as federal officials warn that the US power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a major blackout in North Carolina earlier this month that took days to repair.

In January, a report from the US Department of Homeland Security warned that domestic extremists have been developing “credible specific plans” to attack electrical infrastructure since at least 2020.

Tacoma Public Utilities reported vandalism around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at one substation, followed by vandalism at a second substation, the sheriff’s office said. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility restored power to all but 2,700 customers, whose power was estimated to be restored around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, just before noon, Puget Sound Energy reported that vandalism that had occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday caused a power outage at one of its substations. The nearly 7,700 customers who lost power got it back by 5 am, Puget Sound spokesman Andrew Padula said. The company is investigating, along with authorities, and declined to comment further, Padula said.

In all three cases, the sheriff’s office says someone forced their way into the fenced-in area surrounding the substations and damaged the equipment to cause a power outage.

Authorities have not said how the substations were damaged. There are no suspects in custody and authorities don’t know if it was a coordinated attack.

Oregon Public Broadcasting and KUOW-FM in Seattle reported earlier this month that Portland General Electric, the Bonneville Power Administration, the Cowlitz County Utility District and Puget Sound Energy confirmed six separate attacks on electrical substations in Washington and Oregon in the previous weeks.