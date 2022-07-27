3 Senate Hopefuls Denounce Big Tech. They Also Have Deep Ties to It.

For Republicans going to the Senate this year, “Big Tech” has become an all-encompassing target, a phrase used to condemn the censorship of conservative voices on social media, invasions of privacy, and the corruption of American youth — or all of the above.

But for three candidates in some of the hottest races of 2022 – Blake Masters, JD Vance and Mehmet Oz – the allegations come with a complication: They have deep ties to the industry, whether as investors, promoters or employees. What’s more, their work has included some of the questionable uses of consumer data they now criticize.

Mr. Masters and Mr. Vance have embraced the contradictions with the zeal of the converts.

“Basically, it’s my expertise of working in Silicon Valley and working with these companies that has given me this perspective,” said Mr. Masters, who heads into the Republican Senate primaries in Arizona on Tuesday. on Wednesday. “As they’ve gotten bigger, they’ve gotten too pervasive and too powerful.”