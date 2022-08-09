3 Republicans compete to challenge Richard Blumenthal for the Senate in Connecticut.

They’ve tried to portray Mrs. Klarides, who previously… explored a run for governorwhile slashing left over reproductive rights and gun control and questioning her solidarity with Mr Trump, he was allowed to run for president again and be elected.

Mrs. Levy, 65, whom Mr. Trump Nominated to be US Ambassador to Chile but whose confirmation languished in the Senate has even gone so far as to name Ms. Klarides the next Liz Cheney in a campaign email.

But in Connecticut, where Republicans haven’t won a national election or congressional race since 2006, Mrs. Klarides has twisted the strategy of her conservative rivals.

To oust Mr. Blumenthal from the seat he has held since 2011, Ms. Klarides has said, it takes a moderate Republican like her who has a track record of winning elections. She has expressed doubts about whether Ms. Levy and Mr. Lumaj can appeal to voters who are not affiliated with any political party, which make up Connecticut’s largest electoral bloc.