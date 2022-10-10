3 Phoenix college students killed in wrong-way driver crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Three freshmen at the University of Phoenix have died after their vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver on a highway, authorities said Monday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told local news outlets that they received reports around 4 a.m. Monday about a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 17, about 30 miles north of Phoenix.

The ghost car was traveling south in northbound lanes. It crashed into three vehicles.

One of those vehicles was carrying three Grand Canyon University students who were also roommates. Two of them died on the spot. The third was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Grand Canyon University identified the three women in a statement as Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden, both 18 and from Clarkston, Washington, and Hunter Balberdi, 19, from Wailuku, Hawaii.

The suspected wrong-way driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries. The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were not seriously injured.

University officials said, “As the GCU family gathers to mourn the tragic loss of these students, we ask that you keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Grand Canyon University is a private Christian university in Phoenix.

