3 Options for Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 39 amid Bray Wyatt Injury Rumors

It's tough to comprehend why Bobby Lashley does not have a significant story ahead of WrestleMania 39. The previous WWE United States champ had a strong year following in 2015's occasion. His year-long fight with Brock Lesnar had peaks however ended with an underwhelming match at Elimination Chamber. Their competition looked like it was setting Lashley up for a considerable win on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Rather, the business rotated to a random match with Omos, leaving the 46-year-old in a lot more confounding dispute with Bray Wyatt. The facility for this match was uninspiring. The most positive WWE fans thought that they might perhaps restore it till the returning star was pulled from the card. WrestleVotes informed GiveMeSport, "An individual health concern on Bray Wyatt's part is going to keep Bobby Lashley off the WrestleMania card. With that stated, I understand that there's a backup strategy. I do understand that they're gon na get Lashley on the card in some type." This is fantastic news, as The All Mighty star required to Twitter to validate he will complete at The Showcase of Immortals. Who will be his brand-new challenger next weekend at SoFi Stadium? Bobby Lashley @fightbobby9 days up until the All-Mighty takes control of @SoFiStadium! Somebody is getting the ass-kicking of a life time. I'm fresh and prepared for a battle! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gRhPq7O8gJ Bronson Reed Straight away, Bronson Reed appears like a strong choice. A hoss battle with the previous NXT North American champ would be a fresh match for Lashley. It would likewise permit WWE to expose the Australian wrestler to a larger audience. Reed has actually been going through rivals on Raw, and he had a remarkable proving in the males's Elimination Chamber match. To that end, it appears like the brand-new routine is developing him for something, and his very first WrestleMania match might be an excellent method to show himself. The occasion frequently generates lapsed and casual fans, and a match with The All Mighty might be the best intro. One might argue that it's prematurely for him to take a huge loss in an individually match, however a competitive match with the Colorado local would unquestionably raise his profile. Alternatively, a win over somebody who has actually controlled on Monday nights would offer Lashley some much-needed momentum. Karrion Kross If WWE wishes to utilize the exact same tone as the Bray Wyatt fight, Karrion Kross would be a perfect WrestleMania challenger for Lashley. He and Scarlett might play comparable mind video games, and Kross compares well with the previous WWE champ. Standing at 6'4″, The Herald of Doomsday might convincingly stand toe-to-toe with him on The Grandest Stage of Them All. There isn't sufficient time to craft an appealing story around this match, however it might be a simple encounter. Lashley is trying to find a difficulty, and Kross is attempting to make an area on the card versus somebody of his stature. The 37-year-old has capacity, however his WWE return hasn't been much to compose house about. This is a chance to contend at the most significant occasion of the year versus somebody who belongs on the planet title scene. This might be the turnabout he requires to progress in 2023. This is a male who returned and put Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on notification. He requires a significant story or matches to return on track. LA Knight LA Knight appears like the most possible choice. After he feuded with Wyatt, his appeal is growing each week, and WrestleMania would be a fascinating barometer for him. According to WrestleVotes, LA Knight is apparently associated with the backup prepare for Lashley. That would definitely make good sense since he has actually been campaigning for a match at the occasion and has ties to The Eater of Worlds. Knight might not use an opportunity to return to the title photo or remove the unfulfilling conclusion to his fight with Lesnar. He is amusing, and he might make the finest out of this last-minute modification. There are likewise reports that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin might play a part in Lashley's brand-new angle, however that appears less most likely. The Texas Rattlesnake informed NBC Los Angeles that his "days in the ring are done", and this is most likely an area fit for an existing super star. Possibly Austin will appear after the match to participate in a section with Knight and Lashley. With The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment simply a week away, anything is possible.