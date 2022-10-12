3 Navy officers reprimanded in death of SEAL trainee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy’s Special Warfare Command has reprimanded three officers over the February death of a SEAL candidate who collapsed and died of acute pneumonia just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test, according to naval officials and a new report.

Commanders did not directly blame the officers for the death of SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, and no one has been fired. But a Navy investigation into his death has led to a number of changes in how sailors are monitored during the physically and mentally exhausting test, prompting the command to seek and conduct extensive tests for performance-enhancing drugs.

A new report released by the command concluded that Mullen, 24, of Manalapan, New Jersey, died “in the line of duty, not because of his own misconduct.” It said he had an enlarged heart that also contributed to his death shortly after successfully completing Hell Week, the five-and-a-half-day test that comes during the first stage of assessment for SEAL candidates who strive to be in the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL, or BUD/S class. Training took place at the Naval Special Warfare Training Center in Coronado, California.

The coroner’s autopsy report found that there was no evidence of performance-enhancing drugs in Mullen’s system and that they were not a contributing cause of death.

Staff and medical professionals who reviewed the findings said in the report that several substances commonly used as performance-enhancing drugs — testosterone, anastrobol and sildenafil — were found in Mullen’s assets. And they said such substances may have been a contributing factor to his death, including his enlarged heart.

The autopsy did not include blood tests or urinalysis, which could show evidence of the banned substances.

However, the potential use of banned drugs by any SEAL candidate forces the Navy to confront what many believe to be a persistent problem, particularly among special operations forces and service personnel who attempt rigorous training and evaluation courses. Some additional drug testing is already underway in connection with the course and by September 22, 37 staff members had been dropped from the training program as a result.

The banned drugs have become a major focus of the ongoing investigation by the Naval Education and Training Command, or NETC. The education command goes deeper into the entire SEAL training, including policies, procedures and proper supervision by commanders.

NETC will also review personnel decisions to determine whether they were adequate or whether actions should be taken against others in command.

According to officials, administrative “non-punitive” letters were given to Navy Captain Brian Drechsler, who is a commodore of the Naval Special Warfare Center; Captain Brad Geary, Commander of the Naval Special Warfare Base Training Command; and an unnamed senior medical officer.

Both Drechsler and the medical officer remain in the same jobs they had at the time of Mullen’s death. Geary has moved on to a staff job, in a change planned before his death.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of sailor Mullen at this difficult time,” said Rear Admiral Keith Davids, head of Naval Special Warfare Command. “NSW remains committed to transparency and we welcome the opportunity to review our assessment and selection programs to help us find additional ways to improve these types of tragedies and prevent them from happening again.”

He added: “Kyle’s death will not be in vain.”

His death, on the other hand, has shed light on the relentless Hell Week that pushes SEAL candidates to their limits. The test includes basic wrecking, survival and other underwater combat tactics, and sailors are only given two two-hour sleep periods during the event. It tests physical, mental and psychological strength along with leadership skills, and is so grueling that at least 50% to 60% fail.

The 320-page report features a number of interviews with Mullen’s classmates, who described his deteriorating health in the final two days of the test. The classmates interviewed said they knew nothing about Mullen’s use of steroids or performance-enhancing drugs.

Mullen first started BUD/S in July 2021, but suffered heat stroke and left class for recovery. He was allowed to join another class, went through orientation, and started again in January 2022.

The report said classmates said he had breathing problems during his first week, and they thought it was swimming-induced pulmonary edema, which occurs when fluid builds up in the lungs. The breathing problems were not reported to medical staff, the report said, and classmates said he appeared to be recovering.

During the Hell Week test, the report said, Mullen was seen by medical personnel due to shortness of breath and problems with his knee. On the last morning of the test, he was given oxygen twice.

Classmates described Mullen coughing up pink liquid and filling a bottle with it. Another said he was in “totally screwed up mode” and that while Mullen appeared to be “in a good mood” that last day, he was “in the worst medical shape of anyone in the class.”

During final medical checkups after the test ended, his lungs were deemed “abnormal” and he was confined to the barracks in a wheelchair due to swelling in his legs.

The report said his condition was deteriorating and a doctor on duty advised to call 911, but that did not happen. According to the report, candidates are often wary of going to a hospital or seeking outside medical attention as doing so may disqualify them from the class. About 90 minutes later, when he got worse, they called 911.

According to the report, the firefighters did not find him. They performed CPR and took him to hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The reluctance of some candidates to seek more medical attention is another area the Navy is investigating.

“We need to address the cultural tension between the candidates’ desire to endure adversity to show courage and the need to recognize and report health information to remain medically fit for the mission,” the command said. “We need to create an environment that supports and empowers candidates that their health and safety is a priority.”

Other changes made include advanced cardiology screening of SEAL candidates for heart problems; shots to prevent pneumonia; more medical research after Hell Week ends; more training on performance-enhancing drugs; and extensive training for instructors.

PART: