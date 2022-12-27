3 incendiary devices recovered after a murder-suicide at a Jehovah’s Witness hall in Colorado on Christmas

THORNTON — Investigators recovered and defused three incendiary devices after a married couple died in an apparent murder-suicide at a Jehovah’s Witness worship hall in Thornton on Christmas morning, authorities said.

Jehovah’s Witnesses called Sunday’s incident an “unprovoked attack,” but police did not describe the nature of the devices, say where they were found or explain their connection to the fatal shooting.

Thornton police said in a press release sunday night that they were not looking for additional suspects and that no other people were injured in the incident.

“There are no further concerns for the safety of the Thornton community,” police spokesman Joe Walker said in the news release.

The Thornton Police Department said it received an initial report at 9 a.m. Sunday of a structure fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 951 Milky Way, according to a previous press release.

That was followed by a report that an adult male shot and killed an adult female at the location, and that the male then fatally shot himself, police said in the news release, which aired around 12:30 p.m.

The dead couple were married and members of the Kingdom Hall congregation, Thornton police said. Their identities will be released later by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and loss of life at our Kingdom Hall in Thornton,” the Sherrelwood Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses said in a statement. “We are cooperating with authorities as they carry out their investigation into the event.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have been traumatized by the heinous actions that took the life of an innocent victim and threatened the lives of countless others,” the statement continued. “We are praying for the families of all those affected.”

Police released little information about the incident on Sunday. Efforts to reach Thornton Police Department officials by phone were unsuccessful Sunday, with officers at the scene refusing to discuss the shooting with reporters.

The Kingdom Hall in Thornton has three services every Sunday, parishioners said. Jehovah’s Witness officials said a service was scheduled at that location at 9:30 am Sunday. The services were regular gatherings as Jehovah’s Witnesses do not celebrate Christmas.

Luis Sánchez lives across the street and heard two shots Sunday morning. He said that he looked outside and saw a woman lying on the ground outside.

“It’s very sad,” he said. “It’s Christmas.”

Brian Steeplton was on his way to the airport to return home to Virginia when he heard about the incident and stopped at the Kingdom Hall to support his fellow Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“We don’t fight, we don’t carry weapons,” he said.

Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann said in a statement that she was “saddened by the violent actions that claimed two lives in our city. This type of violence is always shocking, but particularly on Christmas Day.”

Adams County Sheriff Sgt. Adam Sherman first confirmed to The Post that Thornton police had responded to a shooting. He said he had no additional details as of Sunday morning and referred questions to the Thornton Police Department.

thornton police tweeted about the incident for the first time at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, saying they were investigating a homicide at Kingdom Hall but “there is no active threat.”

There was a large police, fire and ambulance presence around the Kingdom Hall Sunday morning, including the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Materials Unit.