3 Downpours in 8 Days: How Extreme Rain Soaked the Midwest

Earlier that week in eastern Missouri, the Weather Service said 7.68 inches of rain fell in a six-hour period, an event that also had a 0.1 percent chance of occurring in any given year.

That downpour hit the area in and around St. Louis especially hard, forcing residents to flee their homes in inflatable boats after roads flooded with water.

The deluge on July 25 and 26 was the most prolific rainfall in St. Louis since records began in 1874, according to the Weather Service. About 25 percent of the area’s normal annual rainfall fell in about 12 hours.

Neil Fox, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Missouri, said the heavy rainfall in Missouri was caused by thunderstorms that developed over and over in the same area, known by meteorologists as training. Training is a common cause of heavy rainfall and also caused the downpours in Illinois and Kentucky.

“The number of records broken is like someone breaking the world record in the 100 meters by a second or so,” said Professor Fox. “It’s an incredible increase from the previous record.”

Rainfall in Illinois this week was less intense and no deaths were reported, but the Flood caused flash flooding and damaged crops. The Weather Service said the highest rainfall recorded in that storm was seven inches, which has a 1 to 2 percent chance of occurring in any given year.